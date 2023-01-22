  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jan 2023 Rush of devotees to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rush of devotees to Nagoba temple after long lull during Covid period

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 22, 2023, 11:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2023, 11:38 pm IST
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda participated in Nagoba Jatara at Keslapur in Indravelli mandal of Adilabad district on Sunday along with State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Lok Sabha member Soyam Bapu Rao. (By Arrangement)
 Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda participated in Nagoba Jatara at Keslapur in Indravelli mandal of Adilabad district on Sunday along with State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Lok Sabha member Soyam Bapu Rao. (By Arrangement)

KESLAPUR (Adilabad): A huge rush of devotees is witnessed for darshan of the Nagoba deity this year – after a lull during the Covid-infected years when a fear of the pandemic kept Adivasis and other devotees away from the annual event.

A large number of devotees, including adivasis, came this time to the Nagoba temple at Keslapur in Indravelli mandal. Politicians were also visiting the temple with more ‘fervour’ this time as the election season was setting in.

A ritual of making anthills was held in the morning, in which the adivasi Mesram clan women participated with religious fervor and gaiety. The traditional Nagoba Jatara began on Sunday. Thousand of youths and students along with their families thronged the Nagoba temple and enjoyed the Jatara.  

Union minister Arjun Munda and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay visited the temple and offered special puja. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha and ministers KT Rama Rao and Satyawati Rathod would attend the traditional Darbhar at the temple scheduled for Jan 24, it is rumoured.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy was also expected to visit the temple.
The annual religious event is seen as a platform for political parties to campaign in support of their government policies, welfare and development schemes etc and edge closer to the Adivasis in the election year.  

A large number of Mesram clan Adivasis, as also other Adivsasi sects, thronged the Nagoba temple to participate in their traditional rituals and have darshan of the serpentine god Nagoba. Mesram clan men and women attended the Mahapuja at midnight on Saturday. Family members introduced their daughters-in-law to the community elders and had Nagoba darshan as part of ‘Bhetting’.

MLAs Atram Sakku, Koneru Konappa, Rekha Naik, ZP chairman Rathod Janardhan, MLC Dande Vittal, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao, collector Sikta Patnaik, ITDA project officer Varun Reddy, assistant collector Chahat Bajpai and Adilabad SP Uday Reddy had darshan of Nagoba. Community leaders Venkatrao Patel and temple chairman Mesram Thukaram were present.  

...
Tags: nagoba, nagoba temple, arjun munda
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

BJP state senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy. (File Photo:DC)

BJP's Narayana Reddy raises concerns over security breach at IAS officer's residence

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

YSRC to gain complete dominance in legislative council

Kolkata: Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary leader Che Guevara, reacts while being felicitated by students, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

‘Don’t let Che Guevara remain symbols on T-shirts’

Union minister of development of north eastern region B.L. Verma. (Photo: Twitter: @blvermaup)

Telangana diverting central funds, alleges Union minister



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

360-degree net to tackle terror in J&K soon: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, weeks after twin militant attacks in Rajouri, at Raj Bhavan in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

Air India case: Shankar Mishra takes U-turn in court, says he didnt urinate on woman

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman passesnger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

SC to hear AP’s plea on HC staying GO restricting political shows on public roads

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Joshimath could be on razor's edge

A collapsed part of a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023.––PTI File Photo

Urination incident: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India, suspends pilot

The enforcement actions for violation of applicable norms come nearly two months after the incident happened. (DC Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->