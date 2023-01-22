Chiefs of 55 BC corporations get extension

VIJAYAWADA: Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Saturday issued orders extending the term of chairpersons and directors of 55 BC corporations by two years.

YSRC leaders, who had been worried about their continuation, have thus heaved a sigh of relief.

According to the orders issued by principal secretary G. Jayalakshmi, Bandana Hari has been given extension as chairman of Agnikula Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation, whose 11 directors have also got an extension.

Likewise, Illa Bhaskara Rao has got extension as chairman of Atirasa Welfare and Development Corporation, along with 12 directors.

Others chief and directors of corporations who have got extension include Ayyaraka Welfare and Development Corporation chairperson Avala Rajeswari, Bestha Welfare and Development Corporation chairperson T. Sudharani, and Bhatraja Welfare and Development Corporation chairperson Kurapati Geethanjali Devi.

The chairpersons and directors of the 55 corporations who have got extension have thanked Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving them another opportunity to serve the people.