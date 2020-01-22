Srinagar: Army jawan, cop killed in gunfight

Sepoy Rainswal was critically injured and succumbed to injuries.

SRINAGAR: An Army jawan and a policeman were killed in a firefight with militants in Zantrag woods of southern Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The officials identified the slain soldier as Rahul Rainswal and the policeman as Shahbaz Ahmed Chaudhary.

Chaudhary was a member of J&K police’s counter-insurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) which, laid siege to Zantrag area of Pulwama’s Khrew area early Tuesday to flush out militants. The jawan was killed on the spot while fighting the militants holed up in the woods.

