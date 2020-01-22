Nation Current Affairs 22 Jan 2020 Srinagar: Army jawan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Srinagar: Army jawan, cop killed in gunfight

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jan 22, 2020, 2:19 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2020, 2:19 am IST
The officials identified the slain soldier as Rahul Rainswal and the policeman as Shahbaz Ahmed Chaudhary.
SRINAGAR: An Army jawan and a policeman were killed in a firefight with militants in Zantrag woods of southern Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Chaudhary was a member of J&K police’s counter-insurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) which,  laid siege to Zantrag area of Pulwama’s Khrew area early Tuesday to flush out militants. The jawan was killed on the spot while fighting the militants holed up in the woods.

Sepoy Rainswal was critically injured and succumbed to injuries.

...
Tags: army jawan, special operations group, pulwama
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


