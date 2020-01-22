Nation Current Affairs 22 Jan 2020 Pakistan, 'even ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan, 'even America' are theocratic states, India is secular: Rajnath

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2020, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2020, 12:48 pm IST
The defence minister said India never declared its religion to be Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist and people of all religions could live here
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dabs a religious tikka on the 51st K9 VAJRA-T Gun, flagging it off from the L&T Armoured System Complex in Hazira, Gujarat on Thursday, January 16, 2020 (Photo | PTI)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dabs a religious tikka on the 51st K9 VAJRA-T Gun, flagging it off from the L&T Armoured System Complex in Hazira, Gujarat on Thursday, January 16, 2020 (Photo | PTI)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Indian values consider all religions equal, and that is why the country is secular and never became a theocratic state like Pakistan.

Speaking at the NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi, Singh said: "We (India) said we would not discriminate among religions. Why did we do that? Our neighbouring country has declared that their state has a religion. They have declared themselves a theocratic state. We didn't declare so."

 

"Even America is a theocratic country. India is not a theocratic country. Why? Because our saints and seers did not just consider the people living within our borders as part of the family, but called everyone living in the world as one family," the minister said.

Singh underlined that India had never declared its religion would be Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist and people of all religions could live here.

"They gave the slogan of 'Vasudev Kutumbakam' -- the whole world is one family. This message has gone to the whole world from here only," he added. 

...
Tags: defence minister rajnath singh, secularism, hindu religion, pakistan, united states
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A live explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the international airport in Mangaluru on Monday and later defused at a nearby open ground. (Photo | WIkipedia)

Mangaluru airport bomb case: Engineer-MBA surrenders before police

The Supreme Court of India

SC won't stay CAA, seeks Centre's reply in 3 weeks

The Hyderabad police commissionerates also asked multiplexes and cinema theatres to update their cell number and email ID in the database so that relevant information is communicated to them online.

Hyderabad police goes digital for public convenience

Man bitten by the mad dog at Ameerpet Dharam Karan road on Tuesday. — DC

Hyderabad: Dog bites 30, beaten to death by locals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No stay on Citizenship Act for now: SC

The Supreme Court of India

Hyderabad: High mercury levels herald early summer

“This year has been the warmest as there has been a lot of moisture coming over the landmass from either side of the peninsula,” said Dr G.S. Bhat of the Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences.

No reason to sack JNU vice-chancellor, says Pokhriyal

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Hyderabad: Dropping Abide with Me upsets Christians

In 2018, the hymn was the only western tune that was played by the military bands whereas last year as well as in 2017, it was one of several western pieces played during the ceremony held annually on January 29.

AIMMM files pil against CAA in Supreme Court

rotests against it are still going on throughout the country.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham