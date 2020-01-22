Nation Current Affairs 22 Jan 2020 Mamata Govt mulls re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mamata Govt mulls resolution against CAA in Bengal Assembly on Jan 27

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2020, 4:32 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2020, 4:32 pm IST
The TMC's declaration comes amidst mounting criticism by the major anti-BJP parties in the state for not passing a resolution opposing CAA
Mamata Banerjee
 Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday announced that it will bring a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on January 27, the third such move after the Kerala and Punjab Houses against the contentious law.

The TMC's declaration comes amidst mounting criticism by the major anti-BJP parties in the state for not passing a resolution opposing CAA.

 

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said the TMC had submitted a resolution under rule 169 to the Assembly Speaker on January 20, which will come up in the house on coming Monday.

Faced by a lot of “rumours and canards” from the fellow opposition parties over its position regarding CAA and National Population Register, Chatterjee said they “do not need lessons from others on how to continue its fight against CAA-NPR-NRC.”

“We have submitted a resolution to the speaker on Janauary 20 regarding it. The resolution against CAA will be placed in the state assembly on January 27. Our government in principle is opposed to CAA,” Chatterjee said.

He said they would appeal to all the opposition parties to extend support to the resolution so that its approved unanimously.

Adoption of the resolution in the house would not be a difficult task considering the fact that Mamata Banerjee's party on its own enjoys an overwhelming majority in the 295- member Bengal assembly.

The development comes just a day after West Bengal Chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had said that an anti-CAA resolution would be placed in the assembly very soon.

When asked whether the government was also mulling to move to the Supreme Court to challenge the law, Chatterjee said “the government and the party will fight it out on the streets and then take a call, if needed, whether to move a court or not”.

Kerala and Punjab assemblies have already passed resolutions against the new citizenship law. If the resolution is adopted, West Bengal will the third state to do so.

The Left Front and the Congress have been criticising the TMC government for not adopting a resolution against the CAA.

The West Bengal state assembly has earlier passed a all party resolution, baring BJP, against NRC in September last year.

In January this year, during a one-day special session, opposition Congress and Left Front wanted to bring a resolution against CAA. But their demand was turned down by the government, drawing sharp criticism from both the parties which had termed TMC as “B team” of the BJP in Bengal.

Banerjee's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata on January 11 had further sharpened the charge of a “political match-fixing between the two parties”.

The TMC had trashed the allegations as baseless.

Congress and the Left Front have welcomed the TMC's move to bring the resolution as a “positive step”.

Praising the initiative, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Abdul Mannan of the Congress said it's better that the TMC realised the necessity for such a resolution.

“When we had said, they had opposed it. But it's better TMC has decided to bring it, atleast they have realised the need for such a resolution,” Mannan said.

Left Front Legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty said “we want an anti-CAA resolution be passed but, would not take a call unless and until we have a look at the resolution brought in by the TMC government”.

BJP legislature party leader Manoj Tigga said they would oppose the move as it is “unconstitutional” to bring a resolution against a law (CAA) which has been passed in the Parliament.

The new legislation to give citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

...
Tags: the trinamool congress (tmc), chief minister mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

Eminent citizens protesting against CAA are Mamata’s dogs: BJP MP

Latest From Nation

Nithyananda

Interpol issues Blue Corner notice against Nithyananda

Representational image

Wedding shocker: Bride's mom elopes with groom's dad

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal waits to file his nomination for the forthcoming State Assembly polls. The Delhi CM filed his papers after a six-hour wait. PTI

Delhi polls: Congress ropes in 40 star campaigners to take on Kejriwal

Rajnath Singh

J&K kids steered in wrong direction: Rajnath



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

As part of Gaganyaan, first unmanned mission this December: ISRO

ISRO is in talks with NASA and other space agencies and industries on how it can collaborate on human space flight and learn from their experience. (Representative Image | NASA)

Pakistan, 'even America' are theocratic states, India is secular: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dabs a religious tikka on the 51st K9 VAJRA-T Gun, flagging it off from the L&T Armoured System Complex in Hazira, Gujarat on Thursday, January 16, 2020 (Photo | PTI)

SC won't stay CAA, seeks Centre's reply in 3 weeks

The Supreme Court of India

Hyderabad: High mercury levels herald early summer

“This year has been the warmest as there has been a lot of moisture coming over the landmass from either side of the peninsula,” said Dr G.S. Bhat of the Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences.

No reason to sack JNU vice-chancellor, says Pokhriyal

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham