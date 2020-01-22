Nation Current Affairs 22 Jan 2020 Hyderabad: 53.37 lak ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 53.37 lakhs to cast their vote in civic polls today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 22, 2020, 1:36 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2020, 1:36 am IST
Police say Bhainsa town peaceful, polling to be held as per schedule.
The SEC said that 50,000 police personnel would be deployed for security arrangements in polling stations across the state to conduct the polling free and fair manner. (Photo: Representational)
 The SEC said that 50,000 police personnel would be deployed for security arrangements in polling stations across the state to conduct the polling free and fair manner. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been completed by Tues-day evening for the conduct of municipal elections to be held in Telangana state on Wednesday. Polling would be held in nine municipal corporations and 120 municipalities across the state from 7 am to 5 pm. People would elect 325 corporators for nine corporations and 2,727 councillors for 120 municipalities.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) V. Nagi Reddy on Tuesday told press reporters that a total of 1,438 polling stations in nine municipal corporations and 6,325 in 120 municipalities have been set up, where 45,000 election personnel would participate in polling duties to ensure 53.37 lakh voters will be able to utilise their franchise and vote smoothly.

 

The SEC said that 50,000 police personnel would be deployed for security arrangements in polling stations across the state to conduct the polling free and fair manner.

Stating that the government had declared a holiday in areas where elections were being carried out on Wednesday, Mr Reddy said that polling staff would be reaching the designated polling stations by Tuesday evening.

The commissioner urged voters to cast their right without sitting back into their homes.

He said that they are not expecting any huge queue lines on poll day as each of the wards had a maximum number of 1,700 voters and there was enough time for all people to cast their vote in a free and fair atmosphere.

He said that strict vigil was being maintained to curb money and liquor flow till the completion of polling.

He advised political parties and candidates to remain vigilant and ensure misuse of money was curbed during the polling.

He appealed to voters to use the ‘Tender Vote’ in case they find that their vote had been impersonated. Wherever tender votes are cast, counting would be put on hold in such stations, he said.

The commissioner cautioned candidates of facing disqualification in case of showing false or incorrect statements of expenditure.

Stating that details of candidates’ assets and criminal records were displayed on the SEC website, besides the notice boards of concerned returning officers, Mr. Reddy urged voters to look into antecedents of the
candidates and choose wisely.

He said that cases had been registered against people who were caught on camera while distributing money in Peddapalli, Gadwal and Alampur. Mr. Reddy said that the EC was going to launch and implement a ‘face recognition’ app for the first time in the country to prevent fake votes. This app would be implemented as a pilot project at 10 polling stations under the Kompally municipality in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Mr. Reddy said that as many as 2,072 polling stations would be covered under video coverage, 2,406 polling stations would be covered under live webcasting and 2,053 polling stations covered by micro observers.

Replying to a question with regard to Bhainsa town, wherein communal tension prevailed a few days ago, he said that the situation in Bhainsa was peaceful and polling would be held as per schedule. Meanwhile, Jitender, additional DGP, law and order, Telangana state police, said that the state police was fully geared up for conducting the elections on Wednesday for urban local bodies. He said that a total of 50,000 force was being deployed for ensuring fair and peaceful conduct of elections to ULBS. Sufficient forces were also mobilised from other departments, including excise and forests, and the Telangana State Special Police and other specialised forces were also kept in reserve, he added.

...
Tags: municipal elections, state election commissioner, polling
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Pawan Verma

Pawan Verma ‘questions’ Nitish Kumar on ties with BJP

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Bengal BJP split over state chief’s hostile remarks

Rajnikanth holds an impromptu press conference in front of his residence in Chennai.

Rajinikath refuses to apologise for Periyar EV Ramasamy comment

Supreme Court

Speaker’s role to disqualify under Supreme Court lens



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: High mercury levels herald early summer

“This year has been the warmest as there has been a lot of moisture coming over the landmass from either side of the peninsula,” said Dr G.S. Bhat of the Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences.

No reason to sack JNU vice-chancellor, says Pokhriyal

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Hyderabad: Dropping Abide with Me upsets Christians

In 2018, the hymn was the only western tune that was played by the military bands whereas last year as well as in 2017, it was one of several western pieces played during the ceremony held annually on January 29.

Hyderabad:Leopard attack didn’t stop constable from duty

A. Lakshmaiah.

Amaravati will need Rs 1lakh crore, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham