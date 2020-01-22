Hyderabad: 53.37 lakhs to cast their vote in civic polls today

The SEC said that 50,000 police personnel would be deployed for security arrangements in polling stations across the state to conduct the polling free and fair manner. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been completed by Tues-day evening for the conduct of municipal elections to be held in Telangana state on Wednesday. Polling would be held in nine municipal corporations and 120 municipalities across the state from 7 am to 5 pm. People would elect 325 corporators for nine corporations and 2,727 councillors for 120 municipalities.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) V. Nagi Reddy on Tuesday told press reporters that a total of 1,438 polling stations in nine municipal corporations and 6,325 in 120 municipalities have been set up, where 45,000 election personnel would participate in polling duties to ensure 53.37 lakh voters will be able to utilise their franchise and vote smoothly.

The SEC said that 50,000 police personnel would be deployed for security arrangements in polling stations across the state to conduct the polling free and fair manner.

Stating that the government had declared a holiday in areas where elections were being carried out on Wednesday, Mr Reddy said that polling staff would be reaching the designated polling stations by Tuesday evening.

The commissioner urged voters to cast their right without sitting back into their homes.

He said that they are not expecting any huge queue lines on poll day as each of the wards had a maximum number of 1,700 voters and there was enough time for all people to cast their vote in a free and fair atmosphere.

He said that strict vigil was being maintained to curb money and liquor flow till the completion of polling.

He advised political parties and candidates to remain vigilant and ensure misuse of money was curbed during the polling.

He appealed to voters to use the ‘Tender Vote’ in case they find that their vote had been impersonated. Wherever tender votes are cast, counting would be put on hold in such stations, he said.

The commissioner cautioned candidates of facing disqualification in case of showing false or incorrect statements of expenditure.

Stating that details of candidates’ assets and criminal records were displayed on the SEC website, besides the notice boards of concerned returning officers, Mr. Reddy urged voters to look into antecedents of the

candidates and choose wisely.

He said that cases had been registered against people who were caught on camera while distributing money in Peddapalli, Gadwal and Alampur. Mr. Reddy said that the EC was going to launch and implement a ‘face recognition’ app for the first time in the country to prevent fake votes. This app would be implemented as a pilot project at 10 polling stations under the Kompally municipality in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Mr. Reddy said that as many as 2,072 polling stations would be covered under video coverage, 2,406 polling stations would be covered under live webcasting and 2,053 polling stations covered by micro observers.

Replying to a question with regard to Bhainsa town, wherein communal tension prevailed a few days ago, he said that the situation in Bhainsa was peaceful and polling would be held as per schedule. Meanwhile, Jitender, additional DGP, law and order, Telangana state police, said that the state police was fully geared up for conducting the elections on Wednesday for urban local bodies. He said that a total of 50,000 force was being deployed for ensuring fair and peaceful conduct of elections to ULBS. Sufficient forces were also mobilised from other departments, including excise and forests, and the Telangana State Special Police and other specialised forces were also kept in reserve, he added.