Nation Current Affairs 22 Jan 2020 Adani out of fray fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Adani out of fray for defence project

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jan 22, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, L&T to bid for P-75I submarine project.
Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
 Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

New Delhi: Adani Defence and its partner, state-owned Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL), are out of the race to bid for the Navy’s Rs 50,000-crore Project 75-India (P-75I) to build six conventional submarines.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved only two Indian companies — the state-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and private sector giant Larsen & Toubro — as Indian strategic partners (ISPs) to bid for the project.

 

The DAC also approved five foreign companies as potential original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that could collaborate with the ISPs for the project: Rosoboronexport (Russia), Naval Group (France), Daewoo (South Korea), Thysenkrupp Marine Systems (Germany) and Navantia (Spain).

This was first DAC meeting which was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat after taking charge.

“The Navy’s empowered committee had not approved the joint proposal of Adani Defence and HSL on technical grounds. The DAC has accepted the empowered committee decision which had shortlised only two Indian companies,” a source said.

Sources said that now a request for proposal (RFP) will be issued and the bids submitted will be evaluated. “The lowest bidder (L1) will get clearance for the project,” the source said.

Last week, the Congress had alleged that the Modi government was planning to overrule the Navy decision and favour the Adani Group for the project, violating the defence procurement policy.

An official statement issued by the defence ministry said this programme is being taken forward under the ‘Strategic Partnership Model (SPM)’ promulgated in 2017 to give a major boost to ‘Make in India’ in the defence sector.

“The strategic partner is expected to play a transformational role in building an eco-system in the country, comprising development entities, specialised vendors and suppliers; especially those from the MSME sector," said the statement.

It said that SPM also aims at promoting India as a manufacturing hub for defence equipment, in addition to establishing an industrial and R&D eco-system capable of meeting the future requirements of the armed forces besides giving boost to exports.

The DAC accorded approval for procurement of equipment worth over Rs 5,100 crore from indigenous sources. These include sophisticated electronic warfare systems for the Army designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured locally by industry.

These systems will be used in the deserts and the plains and will provide comprehensive electronic support and counter-measure capabilities to the field formations in both communication and other aspects of electronic warfare.

...
Tags: hindustan shipyard ltd (hsl), rajnath singh, adani defence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Pawan Verma

Pawan Verma ‘questions’ Nitish Kumar on ties with BJP

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Bengal BJP split over state chief’s hostile remarks

Rajnikanth holds an impromptu press conference in front of his residence in Chennai.

Rajinikath refuses to apologise for Periyar EV Ramasamy comment

Supreme Court

Speaker’s role to disqualify under Supreme Court lens



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: High mercury levels herald early summer

“This year has been the warmest as there has been a lot of moisture coming over the landmass from either side of the peninsula,” said Dr G.S. Bhat of the Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences.

No reason to sack JNU vice-chancellor, says Pokhriyal

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Hyderabad: Dropping Abide with Me upsets Christians

In 2018, the hymn was the only western tune that was played by the military bands whereas last year as well as in 2017, it was one of several western pieces played during the ceremony held annually on January 29.

Hyderabad:Leopard attack didn’t stop constable from duty

A. Lakshmaiah.

Amaravati will need Rs 1lakh crore, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham