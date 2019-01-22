search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Woman who entered Sabarimala temple thrown out by in-laws

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 22, 2019, 7:29 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2019, 7:33 pm IST
Durga was admitted to a hospital after she was allegedly attacked by her mother-in-law after she returned home on January 15.
Kanaka Durga, a mother of two, had angered her family after they said she kept them in the dark about her plan to trek to the temple. (Photo: PTI)
 Kanaka Durga, a mother of two, had angered her family after they said she kept them in the dark about her plan to trek to the temple. (Photo: PTI)

Sabarimala: One of the two women, who became the first in menstruating age to offer prayers in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, was sent to a government-run-home on Tuesday after her in-laws refused to let her enter in their house.

Kanaka Durga, a mother of two, had angered her family after they said she kept them in the dark about her plan to trek to the temple.

 

Durga was admitted to a hospital after she was allegedly attacked by her mother-in-law after she returned home on January 15.

Though police and district officials tried their best to convince her family but refused to budge saying she will be taken back only after tendering a public apology to devotees and Hindu community.

The family said she had brought enough shame to the community and hurt sentiments of the devotees and won’t accept her without “atoning for her sin”.

Ammini, another woman who entered temple said, “I was told her husband locked the house and shifted to a relative’s place so as to avoid her. She is presently in a government-run home in Perninthalamanna. We will move the court against her relatives’ move.”

Ammini said she did not face any such problem because her husband and her daughter fully supported her.

Kanakadurga (39) and Bindu Ammini (40) had tried to enter the temple on December 24 but were forced to retreat after devotees protested. After their failed attempt both refused to return home and were under police protection. They finally made it to the temple on January 2.

Last week, the Supreme Court directed the state government to provide round-the-clock protection to both the women after they had petitioned seeking security fearing for their lives.

The temple has witnessed violent protests since the Supreme Court’s verdict on September 28 last year, which threw open temple doors for women of all ages.

...
Tags: sabarimala temple, kanaka durga, sc verdict on sabarimala, supreme court
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Players need to realise their roles, can't abuse system: Dravid on Pandya-Rahul row

The players have been suspended pending an inquiry by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and their fate is set to be decided by an ombudsman, which will be appointed by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
 

Alexa! Tell KFC I that I am very hungry

Users need to just say “Alexa, launch/Start KFC”, check out the latest items on the menu
 

PM Modi praises Gujarat couple who designed Rafale-themed wedding card

The wedding invitation card had a dedicated page justifying the NDA government’s decision to buy Rafale fighter jets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)
 

Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch review: The 4K UHD smart TV you can blindly buy

The new Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch features a stronger chassis but loses out on the thin profile that the Mi TV 4 had to offer.
 

New Biometric Privacy Platform to safeguard AADHAAR data

The online authentication capability and biometric capture capabilities will also be fully compliant with the UIDAI certification requirements for multi-modal biometric authentication (Face, Finger and IRIS).
 

New WhatsApp rule: Restricted message forwarding

WhatsApp, which has around 1.5 billion users, has been trying to find ways to stop misuse of the app, following global concern that the platform was being used to spread fake news, manipulated photos, videos without context, and audio hoaxes, with no way to monitor their origin or full reach.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MLA Mallikarjuna Reddy suspended by TDP, says will join YSRC on Jan 31

Earlier in the afternoon, TDP President and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the suspension of the MLA from Rajampet. (Photo: Facebook)

'Low on facts and poor in taste,' says TMC describing Shah's speech in WB

'Some are saying they are desperate, some are saying they have gone mad... or is it a combination of both?' the TMC leader asked. (Photo: File)

Doors open for any alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says AIADMK

'We have not closed our doors for alliance. The doors are very much open. But who is to be included, who is not required, these decisions cannot be made by an individual,' Jayakumar said. (Photo: File)

Kapil Sibal demands probe into EVMs hacking claim, calls it 'very serious'

'This is an issue concerning the survival of democracy in India,' he told reporters. (Photo: File)

PM Modi praises Gujarat couple who designed Rafale-themed wedding card

The wedding invitation card had a dedicated page justifying the NDA government’s decision to buy Rafale fighter jets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham