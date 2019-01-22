search on deccanchronicle.com
Shivakumara Swami, ‘Walking God’ of Karnataka dies at 111

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 22, 2019, 12:07 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2019, 12:07 am IST
Leaders across the political spectrum mourned the Swamiji’s demise.
Shivakumara Swamiji
 Shivakumara Swamiji

BENGALURU: Dr Shivakumara Swamiji, the 111-year-old Siddaganga Matha seer who was popularly also known as ‘Nadedaduva Devaru’ (Walking God), passed away on Monday morning after battling age-related ailments.

“The seer left for the heavenly adobe leaving his mortal body at 11.44 am,” announced the Siddaganga Education Society.
Leaders across the political spectrum mourned the Swamiji’s demise.

 

Thousands of devotees from different parts of the state started arriving at the Matha in Tumakuru to pay their last respects to the Swamiji.

Sree Siddaganga Education Society, which was headed by the Swamiji, runs over 100 educational institutions across the state.

On Monday morning, Dr Parameshwar, who was monitoring the Swamiji’s health said, “Swamiji’s protein level and blood pressure are very low and he is in a critical condition. We are doing our best and doctors from Bengaluru will come for further advice.”

Later around 2.14 pm, he announced the Swamiji’s demise.

Last week, the seer had been discharged from Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre, where he was treated for lung infection and other age-related issues. However, the seer was on ventilator support at the Matha since his return.

On December 7, 2018, the seer was taken to Rela Institute of Medical Centre in Chennai for a valve replacement. 

...
Tags: shivakumara swamiji, sri shivakumara swamiji passes away, walking god
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




