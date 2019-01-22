search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Row erupts after #MeToo accused MJ Akbar features on govt booklet; Centre explains

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Sources say Akbar is not associated with Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, booklet was published months before he quit as minister.
In the booklet, Akbar also features in the inside pages as part of 'Team MEA' alongside External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, MoS General VK Singh and others. (Photo: Twitter | @MYaskhi)
 In the booklet, Akbar also features in the inside pages as part of 'Team MEA' alongside External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, MoS General VK Singh and others. (Photo: Twitter | @MYaskhi)

Varanasi: A booklet featuring M J Akbar, who resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs following allegations of sexual misconduct by several women, was distributed to delegates at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi, triggering a controversy with the Congress attacking the government over it.

However, sources in the ministry said Akbar is not at all associated with the event and that the booklet was published in May last year, months before he quit as minister. The booklet highlighted achievements of the MEA in the last four years and all the ministers in the MEA featured in it.

 

Akbar had resigned as junior External Affairs Minister in the wake of allegation of sexual misconduct during his tenure as a senior editor. The alleged incidents came to light during the #MeToo movement. Akbar had denied the allegations.

"The booklet was published months before Akbar quit as a minister. An unnecessary controversy is being created which is very unfortunate. The booklet only mentions achievements of the ministry," said a government official.

In the booklet, Akbar also features in the inside pages as part of "Team MEA" alongside External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, MoS General VK Singh and others. Its distribution at the External Affairs Ministry's top event – 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas – sparked sharp reactions from various quarters on social media.

 

 

A number of women journalists also took to social media to criticise Akbar finding a place in the booklet handed out to NRI delegates at the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas here.

The theme of the event this year is, "Role of Indian diaspora in building a New India". Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas on January 22 in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, while President Ram Nath Kovind will grace the concluding function on January 23.

...
Tags: m j akbar, pravasi bharatiya diwas, #metoo
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New WhatsApp rule: Restricted message forwarding

WhatsApp, which has around 1.5 billion users, has been trying to find ways to stop misuse of the app, following global concern that the platform was being used to spread fake news, manipulated photos, videos without context, and audio hoaxes, with no way to monitor their origin or full reach.
 

1,000 new jobs at Facebook ahead

Facebook will hire an additional 1,000 people at its international headquarters in Dublin.
 

Google fined $57 million for privacy breach

The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the biggest shake-up of data privacy laws in more than two decades, came into force in May.
 

Sofia Hayat makes shocking claim about Rohit Sharma affair, reveals how it ended

Sofia revealed how things went smoothly from there on before the media came to know about their relationship.(Photo: PTI/Asian Age)
 

Meet the 'Machaan wale baba' at Kumbh

Shri Mahant Ram Krishna Das Tyagi ji Maharaj on his 'machaan'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar review: Make your TV sound better

The Mi Soundbar is a good alternative for getting better audio from your average-sounding television speakers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘I am the closest, can deliver on job creation’: Yashwant Sinha on next PM

India needs a leader who can make agriculture profitable and set up irrigation projects, townships and industries, Yashwant Sinha said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chennai’s Loyola College apologises over ‘anti-Hindu’ paintings at expo

Issuing an apology, Loyola college said that offensive paintings, put up as part of a cultural event, were immediately removed. (Photo: File)

Pak shares Kartarpur draft pact, calls India 'urgently' to finalise deal

The decision to build the corridor - from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the international border - was taken by the Union Cabinet on November 22. (Photo: File | PTI)

KSRTC to run 100 special buses to Tumakuru

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Siddaganga Matha seer. (Photo: KPN)

2 trains in Thiruvananthapuram division top in cleanliness survey

A total of 209 key trains were included in the three-part survey including Process Audit, Direct Observation and Passenger Feedback to assess the cleanliness and sanitation condition of running trains.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham