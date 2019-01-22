search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Low on facts and poor in taste,' says TMC describing Shah's speech in WB

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2019, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2019, 6:26 pm IST
'After listening to Shah's, it's obvious that they are very nervous. They know their days are numbered,' TMC spokesperson said.
'Some are saying they are desperate, some are saying they have gone mad... or is it a combination of both?' the TMC leader asked. (Photo: File)
 'Some are saying they are desperate, some are saying they have gone mad... or is it a combination of both?' the TMC leader asked. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress described BJP chief Amit Shah's speech in Malda on Tuesday as being "low on facts and poor in taste", saying it seemed the saffron party had become nervous and realised that its days were numbered.

"After listening to the BJP president's speech in Malda, it's obvious that they are very nervous. They know their days are numbered. They are politically-scared. Their speeches are low on facts and poor in taste," TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said.

 

"They (BJP) don't understand the ethos of India. They don't understand the ethos of Bengal. They are heading towards one big zero (in West Bengal in the general election)," he said. "Some are saying they are desperate, some are saying they have gone mad... or is it a combination of both?" the TMC leader asked.

Earlier in the day, Shah kick-started the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha polls campaign in West Bengal with a rally in Malda, where he vowed to overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government and said Bengali refugees would be granted citizenship after the citizenship bill was passed.

The BJP chief also mocked the grand alliance of opposition parties as that of "greed and lust" for power. Shah claimed that bringing 20-25 leaders on one stage -- done by TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata -- would not serve any purpose as Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be elected again.  

...
Tags: tmc, amit shah, derek o'brien, mamata banerjee, pm modi
Location: India, West Bengal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Players need to realise their roles, can't abuse system: Dravid on Pandya-Rahul row

The players have been suspended pending an inquiry by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and their fate is set to be decided by an ombudsman, which will be appointed by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Instagram/AFP)
 

Alexa! Tell KFC I that I am very hungry

Users need to just say “Alexa, launch/Start KFC”, check out the latest items on the menu
 

PM Modi praises Gujarat couple who designed Rafale-themed wedding card

The wedding invitation card had a dedicated page justifying the NDA government’s decision to buy Rafale fighter jets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)
 

Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch review: The 4K UHD smart TV you can blindly buy

The new Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch features a stronger chassis but loses out on the thin profile that the Mi TV 4 had to offer.
 

New Biometric Privacy Platform to safeguard AADHAAR data

The online authentication capability and biometric capture capabilities will also be fully compliant with the UIDAI certification requirements for multi-modal biometric authentication (Face, Finger and IRIS).
 

New WhatsApp rule: Restricted message forwarding

WhatsApp, which has around 1.5 billion users, has been trying to find ways to stop misuse of the app, following global concern that the platform was being used to spread fake news, manipulated photos, videos without context, and audio hoaxes, with no way to monitor their origin or full reach.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Doors open for any alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says AIADMK

'We have not closed our doors for alliance. The doors are very much open. But who is to be included, who is not required, these decisions cannot be made by an individual,' Jayakumar said. (Photo: File)

Kapil Sibal demands probe into EVMs hacking claim, calls it 'very serious'

'This is an issue concerning the survival of democracy in India,' he told reporters. (Photo: File)

PM Modi praises Gujarat couple who designed Rafale-themed wedding card

The wedding invitation card had a dedicated page justifying the NDA government’s decision to buy Rafale fighter jets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)

Amit Shah eyes for more than 23 seats in LS polls from West Bengal

Shah predicted that the anti-BJP coalition would not succeed. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Supreme Court to take 'in-chamber' decision on plea challenging Article 35A

Advocate Bimal Roy had mentioned the matter before the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Sanjiv Khanna. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham