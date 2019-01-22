HD Kumaraswamy says Mamata Banerjee can lead country

Kolkata: Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that people of the country were totally “disappointed” with the administration of Narendra Modi and heaped praise on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, saying she is a “good administrator” and has all capabilities of leading the country.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader, however, maintained that leadership was not the pressing issue at hand and the Opposition needs to focus on ways and ideas to win the polls.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said, “According to me, deciding on the leadership is not a criterion to win the polls. People of the country are totally disappointed with the administration of Narendra Modi. Several states have their own problems. It is not necessary to select a leader before the elections.

“There are effective leaders, who can move in a big way for the development of the country. They can make headway in areas where the previous governments have failed. But we can sit and select our leader after the elections are over,” he said.

Mr Kumaraswamy, who was part of the Trinamul-led mega opposition rally — United India Rally — held here on Saturday, also said that Ms Banerjee has the abilities to run the country. “She (Mamata) is simplest of the simple and a very good administrator. I believe that Mamataji has all the capabilities of leading the country. And she has already proved herself by leading WB for so many years.”