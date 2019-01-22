search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

HD Kumaraswamy says Mamata Banerjee can lead country

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2019, 12:10 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2019, 12:10 am IST
People of the country are totally disappointed with the administration of Narendra Modi.
HD Kumaraswamy
 HD Kumaraswamy

Kolkata: Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that people of the country were totally “disappointed” with the administration of Narendra Modi and heaped praise on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, saying she is a “good administrator” and has all capabilities of leading the country.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader, however, maintained that leadership was not the pressing issue at hand and the Opposition needs to focus on ways and ideas to win the polls.

 

The Karnataka Chief Minister said, “According to me, deciding on the leadership is not a criterion to win the polls. People of the country are totally disappointed with the administration of Narendra Modi. Several states have their own problems. It is not necessary to select a leader before the elections.

“There are effective leaders, who can move in a big way for the development of the country. They can make headway in areas where the previous governments have failed. But we can sit and select our leader after the elections are over,” he said.

Mr Kumaraswamy, who was part of the Trinamul-led mega opposition rally — United India Rally — held here on Saturday, also said that Ms Banerjee has the abilities to run the country. “She (Mamata) is simplest of the simple and a very good administrator. I believe that Mamataji has all the capabilities of leading the country. And she has already proved herself by leading WB for so many years.”

...
Tags: hd kumaraswamy, mamata banerjee, narendra modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

HD Kumaraswamy hopes KCR will join mega rally


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sofia Hayat makes shocking claim about Rohit Sharma affair, reveals how it ended

Sofia revealed how things went smoothly from there on before the media came to know about their relationship.(Photo: PTI/Asian Age)
 

Meet the 'Machaan wale baba' at Kumbh

Shri Mahant Ram Krishna Das Tyagi ji Maharaj on his 'machaan'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar review: Make your TV sound better

The Mi Soundbar is a good alternative for getting better audio from your average-sounding television speakers.
 

Boult Audio Tru5ive review: Sporty Bluetooth 5 wireless audio on a budget

The Boult Audio Tru5ive offers everything a fitness fanatic and music lover requires.
 

Huge Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 leak reveals India prices

The Samsung Galaxy M-series will be priced aggressively in India.
 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HD Kumaraswamy hopes KCR will join mega rally

K. Chandrashekar Rao

Cyber expert says EVMs ‘hacked’ during 2014 LS polls; EC rejects claims

The cyber expert claimed that the EVMs were hacked by the BJP using a modulator which transmits military-grade frequency. (Representational Image)

31 Rohingya in limbo on Bangladesh-India border

Senior officials from both sides held a meeting on Sunday, with Dhaka insisting that New Delhi take the refugees as they had Indian health cards and documents issued by the UN refugee agency. (Photo: AP | File)

Boat with 100 Indian migrants may be heading to New Zealand: police

For the migrants to reach New Zealand, they would need to travel more than 7,000 miles through some of the roughest seas in the world. (Representational Image | Sea-Watch via AP)

Case against K'taka Cong MLA accused in 'resort brawl', party suspends him

Sources at the private hospital where Anand Singh had been admitted had said Sunday he has 'a black eye and suffered blunt injuries.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham