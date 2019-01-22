search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi surrenders Indian passport

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 22, 2019, 12:08 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2019, 12:08 am IST
Mehul Choksi is now a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda.
Mehul Choksi
 Mehul Choksi

New Delhi: Government sources on Monday confirmed that Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam-accused Mehul Choksi has surrendered his Indian passport to the High Commission in Guyana. 

Whenever an Indian citizen acquires foreign nationality he or she is expected to surrender his Indian passport, sources said, adding that India continues to pursue Choksi’s return with the government of Antigua through diplomatic and legal channels. 

 

India had earlier handed over a request to Antigua for extradition of Choksi who had earlier obtained citizenship of the Caribbean country. 

On Monday, government sources said, “Mehul Choksi has surrendered his Indian passport to the High Commission in Guyana. 

It may be kept in mind that whenever an Indian citizen acquires foreign nationality he is expected to surrender his Indian passport. 

India continues to pursue Choksi’s return with the Government of Anti-gua through diplomatic and legal channels.”

It may be recalled that in September last year, Caribbean nation Antigua had assured India of full cooperation in the matter of extradition of Choksi to India.

Choksi is now a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda. That assurance had been furnished by Foreign Minister of Antigua & Barbuda Chet Greene to External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj during their bilateral meeting in New York then on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. 

Antigua has been examining India’s request for extradition of Choksi, with New Delhi having said in August last year that an “extradition arrangement” already exists between the two countries as per the extradition acts of the two countries.

...
Tags: mehul choksi, punjab national bank, indian passport
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sofia Hayat makes shocking claim about Rohit Sharma affair, reveals how it ended

Sofia revealed how things went smoothly from there on before the media came to know about their relationship.(Photo: PTI/Asian Age)
 

Meet the 'Machaan wale baba' at Kumbh

Shri Mahant Ram Krishna Das Tyagi ji Maharaj on his 'machaan'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar review: Make your TV sound better

The Mi Soundbar is a good alternative for getting better audio from your average-sounding television speakers.
 

Boult Audio Tru5ive review: Sporty Bluetooth 5 wireless audio on a budget

The Boult Audio Tru5ive offers everything a fitness fanatic and music lover requires.
 

Huge Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 leak reveals India prices

The Samsung Galaxy M-series will be priced aggressively in India.
 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyber expert says EVMs ‘hacked’ during 2014 LS polls; EC rejects claims

The cyber expert claimed that the EVMs were hacked by the BJP using a modulator which transmits military-grade frequency. (Representational Image)

31 Rohingya in limbo on Bangladesh-India border

Senior officials from both sides held a meeting on Sunday, with Dhaka insisting that New Delhi take the refugees as they had Indian health cards and documents issued by the UN refugee agency. (Photo: AP | File)

Boat with 100 Indian migrants may be heading to New Zealand: police

For the migrants to reach New Zealand, they would need to travel more than 7,000 miles through some of the roughest seas in the world. (Representational Image | Sea-Watch via AP)

Case against K'taka Cong MLA accused in 'resort brawl', party suspends him

Sources at the private hospital where Anand Singh had been admitted had said Sunday he has 'a black eye and suffered blunt injuries.' (Photo: ANI)

Countries like US, Japan, China ageing, India getting younger: Swaraj

‘By 2022, these ageing countries will become super-aged with over one-third of their population over 65 years of age, while India will have the world's largest working population,’ says External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham