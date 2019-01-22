search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress netas want Kareena Kapoor to contest polls in Bhopal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 22, 2019, 12:16 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2019, 12:16 am IST
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi had contested 1991 polls.
Bhopal: Demand among Congress workers to field Pataudi family daughter-in-law and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor in Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency in forthcoming general elections, due in March-April this year, is growing.

Party activists led by Bhopal Municipal Corporation councilor Yogendra Singh Chouhan met former MP Rameswar Nikhra, who has been appointed party in-charge of Madhya Pradesh for LS elections, on Monday to put forth their demand for nominating Kareena, wife of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan Pataudi as party candidate for Bhopal LS seat.

 

“Bhopal is home of Pataudi family. Bhopalis take pride in identifying their native place with Nawab Pataudi dynasty. Congress can wrest the Bhopal seat, known as a traditional saffron bastion, from BJP if the party fields Kareena Kapoor in the constituency in the ensuing parliamentary elections”, Mr Chouhan said here on Monday.

The Congress workers have also given a representation to the party high command in this regard.

Congress had fielded ex-India cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi in Bhopal in the 1991 LS elections.

Late Mr Pataudi, who had secured 2,06,000 votes then, lost to BJP candidate Sushil Chandra Verma by over one lakh votes.

All total 36 candidates including late Mr Pataudi and human rights activist Swami Agnivesh were in the fray in the polls for the seat then.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former India cricket captain Kapil Dev, besides Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore had campaigned for Mr Pataudi in the polls then. Pataudi dynasty has its root in Bhopal.

Tags: kareena kapoor, pataudi family, bhopal ls seat
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




