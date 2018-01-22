search on deccanchronicle.com
Uttar Pradesh girl accused of stabbing seeks CBI probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jan 22, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Lucknow: The 11-year-old girl, accused of stabbing a Class I student in a school in Lucknow, has now sought a CBI inquiry into the incident.

The girl, who addressed a press conference here on Sunday, claimed that the school officials were falsely implicating her and were planting evidence against her.

 

She said that she was with her classmates when the incident ocurred and this can be verified. She said that she was attending the computer class when some teachers came and made the boys and girls line up and frisked them. 

“The teachers then picked up four girls who had short hair and noted down our details. After I reached home, some teachers came and started interrogating me. It was only a day later that I saw the news on TV channels and realised what had happened,” she said.

The girl, who is now out on bail, said that she was strip-searched the following day in school and one of the teachers even chopped her hair.

“I was taken to the boy and I heard him saying that he doesn’t recognise me,” she claimed.

