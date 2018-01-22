search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: Tamilisai Soundararajan, Pon Radhakrishnan differ on bus fare increase

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 22, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2018, 1:28 am IST
He also said the state govt would not have had to face strong protests if it had increased the fares periodically instead of doing it at one go.
Tamilisai Soundararajan
 Tamilisai Soundararajan

Krishnagiri: Tamil Nadu BJP appears to be divided on the issue of the state government hiking bus fares with state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union minister of state for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan publicly contradicting each other.

Speaking to reporters in Hosur on Sunday, Radhakrishnan said he saw nothing wrong in the hike in bus fares since such things are decided according to the prevailing situation.

 

“They should have done this long back when the prices of fuel and other commodities increased, but they failed to do as since they were afraid of losing votes. They have come out with announcement on fare hike after six years which, according to me, is not a mistake,” Radhakrishnan told reporters here.

He also said the state government would not have had to face strong protests if it had increased the fares periodically instead of doing it at one go. “People seem to be upset because the fare hike has been imposed on them at one go,” he said.

Radhakrishnan’s comments contradict the Tamil Nadu BJP which has outright rejected the fare hike and has also called for a protest across the state on January 24. TN BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan opposed the hike when the announcement came on Friday and reiterated her stand on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, the BJP leader sought to know from the sate government why it increased the salary of MLAs when the state was reeling under financial crisis.  "The bus fare hike is anti-people and the BJP strongly opposes the measure," she said.

Tags: bjp state president dr. tamilisai soundararajan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Krishnagiri




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphones may help search for rare cosmic rays

Cosmic rays emanate from supernovae and black holes, and, upon interacting with air particles, form cascades of secondary particles with lower energy.
 

Pad Man vs Aiyaary: Manoj trolled for retweeting ‘dig’ at Akshay; Sidharth irritated?

Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' was set to release on 13th April, before taking 'Aiyaary' dates twice.
 

IPL 2018 players’ auction: Here’s the list of all 578 cricketers and their base price

While there will be a stiff competition amongst the teams to win the coveted trophy as the tournament begins in April, the teams will first have a tug of war as the big IPL players' auction takes place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.(Photo: AFP / BCCI / PTI)
 

Now keep your location as the wallpaper on your Google Pixel

Skyline also includes parallax scrolling and the theme colour changes based on the colour of the image. However, this is only supported in Android 8.1 Oreo only.
 

Stem cells will help enlarge penis, breast size: Researchers

Stem cells, or unspecialised cells that can produce tissue, are currently used to help patients with damage to their bodies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

Prabhas his uncle Krishnam Raju.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SSC officers seek pension benefits

Entry into the Services for officers is through different streams. Short Service Commission is offered for all three wings — Army, Navy and Air Force.

Hyderabad: Women seek to reclaim safe spaces with #IWillGoOut

The hashtag #IWillGoOut has been trending online ever since it began two years ago with women across the country raising their voices for safety in public spaces.

Hyderabad: NRIs line up to buy property around city

Investors are keen to buy land on acre basis near the suburbs of the city as rates of individual plots have become very steep.

Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha support AAP over office of profit row

Sinha also meted out inspiring words to by saying, 'Remember, when the going gets tough the tough get going.' (Photo: File)

Telangana tiger census begins from today

The Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society has launched a “citizen volunteers” programme in collaboration with the forest department to count tigers in the Telangana forests
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham