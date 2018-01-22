search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mahadayi row: Pro-Kannada groups call for bandh, pressure Modi to interfere

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 22, 2018, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2018, 3:40 pm IST
The state-wide bandh will be observed on January 25, the second bandh will be organised in Bengaluru on February 4.
In a bid to get the Mahadayi river dispute resolved, pro-Kannada organisations and farmers have called for two bandhs in Karnataka over the next two weeks. (Photo: File | ANI)
 In a bid to get the Mahadayi river dispute resolved, pro-Kannada organisations and farmers have called for two bandhs in Karnataka over the next two weeks. (Photo: File | ANI)

Hubballi (Bengaluru): In a bid to get the Mahadayi river dispute resolved, pro-Kannada organisations and farmers have called for two bandhs in Karnataka over the next two weeks. 

While the state-wide bandh will be observed on January 25, the second bandh will be organised in Bengaluru on February 4.

 

The Bengaluru bandh will coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city to attend the state BJP's Parivarthana rally.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the state BJP Parivarthana rally in Bengaluru and the intent to hold the rally on February 4 is to pressure on Narendra Modi to intervene in the river dispute.

Vatal Nagaraj, leader of Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha (KCVP), a pro-Kannada outfit, had said that about 2,000 Kannada outfits had backed the bandh call.

However, according to a report in The Times of India, Vatal Nagaraj faced the angst of Mahadayi and Kannada activists for not taking them into confidence when he gave a call for a Karnataka bandh on January 25.

Vatal, who wished to express his solidarity with the farmers of North Karnataka, was in Hubballi to brief the media about the proposed bandh to mark their protest against the delay in solving the Mahadayi crisis. However, midway into the conference, members of the Kalasa-Banduri Samanvaya Samiti, Hubballi, and Kannada activists barged into the hall and created a ruckus.

Meanwhile, Kannada activists Amrut Ijari, Mahesh Pattar, Shekaraiah Hiremath and several others expressed anger and questioned Nagaraj: "Did you take our consent before giving a bandh call on January 25? We will not support it. Our intention of calling a bandh on January 27 was to pressure PM Modi to intervene in the Mahadayi issue, as he was to visit the state on January 28. Frequent bandhs are causing a lot of inconvenience to the public, who are now upset."

The Kannada organisations have also decided to show black flag to Modi when he visits Karnataka on January 28 for the concluding ceremony of BJP's Nava Karnataka Parivarthana Yatra, a state-wide programme against the Congress government.

Karnataka has locked horns with Goa over the Mahadayi river sharing issue to supply water for Hubballi and Dharwad towns for drinking water through Kalasa-Banduri canal. 

On January 11, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said he would go by the decision taken by the Mahadayi river water sharing tribunal. Earlier, he had written to state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa lending his support to resolve the Mahadayi river water sharing issue.

Karnataka is seeking release of 7.56 tmcft water by Goa from the Mahadayi river for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project, being undertaken to improve the drinking water supply to Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag in the northern region.

The Kalasa-Banduri Nala (diversion) project involves building barrages across Kalasa and Banduri, tributaries of  Mahadayi River, to divert 7.56 tmcft to the Malaprabha river which supplies drinking water needs of the region.

On 27 December 2017, a bandh was declared in five North Karnataka districts over the same issue following a call by farmer groups.

Tags: mahadayi river, pro-kannada organisations, state-wide bandh, narendra modi, bjp parivarthana rally
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Another royal wedding! Princess Eugenie to get married this year as well

Brooksbank is the son of an accountant, and was educated at £10,000-a-term Stowe school in Buckinghamshire. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL auction 2018: Complete list of players franchises can retain via RTM

Franchisees that have retained three players before the auction can use a maximum of two RTM cards while franchisees that have retained less than three players, can exercise their full quota for RTMs.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Terrible cough breaks woman's rib

Woman coughs so hard she breaks her rib. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 players auction: What’s RTM, how much money teams have and more; explained

578 cricketers are in with a chance to make moolah at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 players’ auction in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018: Here’s the complete list of 24 England cricketers in players’ auction

Jos Buttler (left), Joe Root (centre) and Ben Stokes (right) will look to land bumper deal in the auction. (Photo: BCCI / AFP)
 

Meghan Markle has already picked her wedding dress designer, say royal sources

Jessica is one of Canada's best known stylists, who counts the country's first lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau among her clients. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Justice Loya case: SC says will look into documents with utmost seriousness

The Supreme Court also restrained all high courts from entertaining any petition relating to Loya's death. (Photo: File)

Previous govt didn’t increase bus fares for vote-bank politics: Pon Radhakrishnan

Union Minister of state for finance and shipping Pon Radhakrishnan said: 'The Tamil Nadu government didn't raise bus fare for 6 years. It is hiked now and is essential due to fuel price hike and financial purposes.' (Photo: ANI)

2008 Gujarat blasts accused, Indian Mujahidden terrorist arrested from Delhi

There was a pan-India look out for Abdul Subhan Qureshi, also known as Kasim, for the last few years. (Photo: File)

Modi has an ego of his prime ministership: Anna Hazare

At a rally at Atpadi, Anna Hazare said he has no intention of garnering votes through his rallies and agitations. He said he believes there will be a similar agitation on farmers' issues. (Photo: File | PTI)

India's richest 1 pc cornered 73 pc of wealth generated last year: Survey

The richest 1 per cent in India cornered 73 per cent of the wealth generated in the country last year, a new survey showed on Monday, presenting a worrying picture of rising income inequality. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham