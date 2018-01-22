search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Justice Loya case: SC says will look into documents with utmost seriousness

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 22, 2018, 2:20 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2018, 3:04 pm IST
SC said, 'As of today, it was a natural death; Do not cast aspersions,' adding that it will examine documents on Feb 2.
The Supreme Court also restrained all high courts from entertaining any petition relating to Loya's death. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court also restrained all high courts from entertaining any petition relating to Loya's death. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Maharashtra, Bombay High Court to transfer all the documents including two petitions relating to the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge BH Loya.

The apex court termed as "serious" the issues raised in pleas; and said "we must look into all documents with utmost seriousness."

 

SC said, “As of today, it was a natural death; Do not cast aspersions,” adding that it will examine documents on February 2.

The top court also restrained all high courts from entertaining any petition relating to Loya's death.

The top court also asked all parties to catalogue documents in Loya's matter, which have not been filed so far and submit them.

The court also asked lawyers not to cast aspersions on BJP president Amit Shah, who is not a politician before it.

The Maharashtra government told the Supreme Court that a careful and prudent investigation was conducted after the media reports and four judicial officers assured there was no foul play involved. The three-judge bench recorded statements saying Justice Loya died of cardiac arrest.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra got angry when a senior woman lawyer inferred that the Supreme Court is going to gag media. The CJI asked the lawyer to retract and apologise.

At the time of his death on December 1, 2014, Justice BH Loya (48) was hearing the case of the alleged fake encounter of inter-state "gangster" Sohrabuddin Sheikh in which BJP president Amit Shah was an accused along with several others. 

Amit Shah was discharged from the case with a new judge ruling that there was no evidence to merit his trial.

Two months ago, judge Loya's relatives said his death was unnatural. His sister Anuradha Biyani also claimed that he was offered a huge bribe to rule in favour of the BJP chief Amit Shah.

Speaking to the Caravan magazine, Anuradha Biyani claimed there was blood on his clothes. Another relative alleged that Judge Loya was offered a huge bribe. But the police and a judge who was with Judge Loya during his last hours, rubbished the family's claims.

Petitions asking for an investigation have been filed by activist Tehseen Poonawala and a journalist from Maharashtra, BS Lone.

On January 14, Judge Loya's son Anuj Loya told the media that the family has no suspicions now and his father's death was being politicised. "There was some suspicion before due to emotional turmoil, but now it is clear," Anuj said.

The Loya case was one of those which was indicated by the four senior most apex court judges -- justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- at their press conference where they had questioned the manner in which sensitive cases were being allocated. 

Tags: supreme court, bh loya, sohrabuddin sheikh fake encounter case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Another royal wedding! Princess Eugenie to get married this year as well

Brooksbank is the son of an accountant, and was educated at £10,000-a-term Stowe school in Buckinghamshire. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL auction 2018: Complete list of players franchises can retain via RTM

Franchisees that have retained three players before the auction can use a maximum of two RTM cards while franchisees that have retained less than three players, can exercise their full quota for RTMs.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Terrible cough breaks woman's rib

Woman coughs so hard she breaks her rib. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 players auction: What’s RTM, how much money teams have and more; explained

578 cricketers are in with a chance to make moolah at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 players’ auction in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018: Here’s the complete list of 24 England cricketers in players’ auction

Jos Buttler (left), Joe Root (centre) and Ben Stokes (right) will look to land bumper deal in the auction. (Photo: BCCI / AFP)
 

Meghan Markle has already picked her wedding dress designer, say royal sources

Jessica is one of Canada's best known stylists, who counts the country's first lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau among her clients. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Previous govt didn’t increase bus fares for vote-bank politics: Pon Radhakrishnan

Union Minister of state for finance and shipping Pon Radhakrishnan said: 'The Tamil Nadu government didn't raise bus fare for 6 years. It is hiked now and is essential due to fuel price hike and financial purposes.' (Photo: ANI)

2008 Gujarat blasts accused, Indian Mujahidden terrorist arrested from Delhi

There was a pan-India look out for Abdul Subhan Qureshi, also known as Kasim, for the last few years. (Photo: File)

Modi has an ego of his prime ministership: Anna Hazare

At a rally at Atpadi, Anna Hazare said he has no intention of garnering votes through his rallies and agitations. He said he believes there will be a similar agitation on farmers' issues. (Photo: File | PTI)

India's richest 1 pc cornered 73 pc of wealth generated last year: Survey

The richest 1 per cent in India cornered 73 per cent of the wealth generated in the country last year, a new survey showed on Monday, presenting a worrying picture of rising income inequality. (Photo: File)

Gujarat: Rajput community protests against ‘Padmaavat’, minister says ‘natural’

Violent protests by members of the Rajput community against the release of Sanjay Leela Bansali's controversial period drama ‘Padmaavat’ were witnessed across Gujarat on Sunday, with agitators damaging buses and blocking roads. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham