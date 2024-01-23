2,200 AW workers face termination in Kurnool

Kurnool: The state government is seeking to fill up vacant posts at AWCs to continue the services without any disruption.

In the ongoing termination process against protesting Anganwadi workers in Kurnool district, officials issued termination orders to seven persons on Monday. Out of the 3,600 workers in the district, 1,400 resumed duties. The remaining workers continued the protests.

The authorities decided to terminate the services of 2,200 workers. Orders for seven workers were served on Monday, with the remaining terminations expected on Tuesday. Monday was a holiday as declared by the Centre for the consecration ceremony of Bala Ram at Ayodhya temple.



