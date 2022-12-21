  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 21 Dec 2022 HM reviews Covid sit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HM reviews Covid situation, directs officials to be alert, strengthen surveillance

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 21, 2022, 5:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2022, 5:09 pm IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance. (Photo: Twitter)
 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance. (Photo: Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country in view of a sudden spurt in cases in some parts of the world, and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance.

"In view of the rising cases of Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The secretaries of health, department of pharmaceuticals, department of biotechnology, Ayush, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman Dr N K Arora attended the meeting among other officials.

In view of the rise in cases in Japan, the United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of Covid to keep track of emerging variants.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.

...
Tags: covid situation, health secretary rajesh bhushan, mansukh mandaviya, covid-19


Related Stories

Follow COVID protocols or suspend Bharat Jodo Yatra: Health minister to Rahul

Latest From Nation

File photo of BJP ational General Secretary Tarun Chugh along with Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

BJP says Telangana liquor policy same as Delhi's

On December 16 night, finally, the accused executed their plan by pouring petrol they brought in cans and torching the house. The accused had assumed that only Padma and Shanthaiah were sleeping in the house, but there were six persons inside. (Representational image)

Wife, paramour main culprits in murder of husband

The Tabs were distributed to 4,59,564 students and 59,176 teachers of 8th standard government and aided schools from across the state. (Photo By Arrangement)

CM Jagan distributes 5.18 lakh tabs to students, teachers of govt schools

On the demand by Irudhayaraj regarding the stoppage of assistance for minorities by the Union Government, the Chief Minister said the State government had been writing repeatedly for the release of the payments and if the government in Delhi did not relent, the State would extend all help. (Photo: Twitter/@mkstalin)

Stalin assures continuous support to minorities



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Follow COVID protocols or suspend Bharat Jodo Yatra: Health minister to Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai calls on EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: Twitter)

Opposition pushes government over Tawang clash debate

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed an uproar after the Chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Centre writes to states over rise in Covid-19 cases abroad

FIle photo of a health worker taking a swab sample from a resident to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus in Jiayuguan, in China's northwestern Gansu province on November 24, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

PM mediates in Russia-Ukraine war but ignores Maha-K'taka border issue: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->