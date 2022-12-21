  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Dec 2022 Centre's COVID ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre's COVID review meeting today amid spurt in cases in US, China

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 21, 2022, 9:59 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2022, 9:59 am IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday in view of a fresh spurt in cases in some countries . (DC file image)
 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday in view of a fresh spurt in cases in some countries . (DC file image)

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday in view of a fresh spurt in cases in some countries such as Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, official sources said.

The minister will review the COVID-19 situation at 11:30 am on Wednesday "considering the international scenario", they said.

The secretaries of health and Ayush ministries, Department of Pharmaceuticals and Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman N L Arora and other senior officials will attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Tuesday urged all states and union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking requisite public health measures.

He highlighted that India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the coronavirus and is recording around 1,200 cases on a weekly basis.

Public health challenge of COVID-19 still persists around the world with around 35 lakh cases being reported weekly, Bhushan said.

"In view of the sudden spurt in cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network," he said.

"In this context, all states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG genome laboratories that are mapped to states and UTs," he added. 

...
Tags: union health minister dr mansukh mandaviya, covid review meeting, spike in covid cases, china covid update, genome sequencing
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Follow COVID protocols or suspend Bharat Jodo Yatra: Health minister to Rahul

At a rally in Alwar on Monday, Kharge had said while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders made supreme sacrifices, “not even a dog of the BJP was lost” for the country. — PTI

Uproar in Parliament over Kharge’s ‘dog’ remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

 In the Rayalaseema region, advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Rayalaseema regional coordinator Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy are go to persons for securing the nominated posts.. — Facebook

Hopes for nominated posts rise in ruling YSRC



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP, Opposition slug it out in Parliament over Kharge's jibe

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai calls on EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: Twitter)

Opposition pushes government over Tawang clash debate

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed an uproar after the Chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Centre writes to states over rise in Covid-19 cases abroad

FIle photo of a health worker taking a swab sample from a resident to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus in Jiayuguan, in China's northwestern Gansu province on November 24, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

PM mediates in Russia-Ukraine war but ignores Maha-K'taka border issue: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->