Nation Current Affairs 21 Dec 2019 'We want justic ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'We want justice': Jamia students, locals hold anti-CAA protest

ANI
Published Dec 21, 2019, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2019, 3:32 pm IST
Earlier on December 15, several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during an agitation against CAA near JMI University.
The student leaders made speeches at the protest site where they claimed that CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are against the constitution and the common people. (Photo: ANI)
 The student leaders made speeches at the protest site where they claimed that CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are against the constitution and the common people. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University and residents of the area gathered for a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) outside the university gate on Saturday.

The protesters raised slogans of "Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai, aapas mein hai bhai bhai", "Ekta ka raaj chalega, Hindu-Muslim saath chalega", "We want justice" and "Azaadi" while demanding repeal of the CAA.

 

The student leaders made speeches at the protest site where they claimed that CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are against the constitution and the common people. They claimed that CAA's implementation would be 'disastrous' for the country just as demonetisation was three years back.

Earlier on December 15, several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during an agitation against the CAA near the JMI University. At least three buses were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Act which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jamia university, caa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, 9000 protestors have been booked and 2000 held for the violent protests across the state. (Photo: PTI)

Anti-CAA stir: Death toll in UP violence rises to 15

The four were shot dead by Hyderabad police earlier this month and their bodies have been preserved in the Gandhi Medical College since the last few days. (Photo: PTI | File)

Telangana encounter: High Court orders re-postmortem of bodies of accused

Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives of the two countries for the boundary talks. (Photo: AP)

NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang hold boundary talks

'Also, it is an appeal to protesters to express their opposition in a peaceful manner,' Mayawati said. (Photo: File).

Give up 'stubborn stand' on citizenship law, NRC: Mayawati to Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana encounter: High Court orders re-postmortem of bodies of accused

The four were shot dead by Hyderabad police earlier this month and their bodies have been preserved in the Gandhi Medical College since the last few days. (Photo: PTI | File)

NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang hold boundary talks

Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives of the two countries for the boundary talks. (Photo: AP)

PNB scam: Nirav Modi threatened to kill company's director, CBI tells court

Wanted diamantaire Nirav Modi was declared a fugitive economic offender earlier this month for evading prosecution in the scam. (Photo: File)

'Factually inaccurate': India on Malaysia PM's remark on Citizenship law

Malaysian Prime Minister questioned the

CAA protests: 15 held in connection with Delhi's Daryaganj violence

The police had on Friday detained 40 persons in connection with the protests and subsequent violence. Protesters allegedly pelted stones on police personnel, injuring several. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham