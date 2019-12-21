Telangana encounter: High Court orders re-postmortem of bodies of accused

The four were shot dead by Hyderabad police earlier this month and their bodies have been preserved in the Gandhi Medical College since the last few days. (Photo: PTI | File)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered a re-postmortem of the mortal remains of the four accused in the rape and murder case of a woman veterinarian.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed allegedly by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later.

Subsequently, all the four accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on the morning of December 6.

On December 10, the Supreme Court ordered setting up of a three-member inquiry commission to probe the Telangana encounter case and stayed proceeding before Telangana High Court and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) until further orders.

The panel will be headed by a former apex court judge V S Sirpurkar and comprise former Bombay High Court judge Rekha S Baldota and former CBI director D R Karthikeyan.