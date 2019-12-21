Nation Current Affairs 21 Dec 2019 Telangana encounter: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana encounter: High Court orders re-postmortem of bodies of accused

ANI
Published Dec 21, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed allegedly by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27.
The four were shot dead by Hyderabad police earlier this month and their bodies have been preserved in the Gandhi Medical College since the last few days. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The four were shot dead by Hyderabad police earlier this month and their bodies have been preserved in the Gandhi Medical College since the last few days. (Photo: PTI | File)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered a re-postmortem of the mortal remains of the four accused in the rape and murder case of a woman veterinarian.

The four were shot dead by Hyderabad police earlier this month and their bodies have been preserved in the Gandhi Medical College since the last few days.

 

The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed allegedly by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later.

Subsequently, all the four accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on the morning of December 6.

On December 10, the Supreme Court ordered setting up of a three-member inquiry commission to probe the Telangana encounter case and stayed proceeding before Telangana High Court and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) until further orders.

The panel will be headed by a former apex court judge V S Sirpurkar and comprise former Bombay High Court judge Rekha S Baldota and former CBI director D R Karthikeyan.

...
Tags: cbi, hyderabad rape and murder
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, 9000 protestors have been booked and 2000 held for the violent protests across the state. (Photo: PTI)

Anti-CAA stir: Death toll in UP violence rises to 15

The student leaders made speeches at the protest site where they claimed that CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are against the constitution and the common people. (Photo: ANI)

'We want justice': Jamia students, locals hold anti-CAA protest

Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives of the two countries for the boundary talks. (Photo: AP)

NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang hold boundary talks

'Also, it is an appeal to protesters to express their opposition in a peaceful manner,' Mayawati said. (Photo: File).

Give up 'stubborn stand' on citizenship law, NRC: Mayawati to Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang hold boundary talks

Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives of the two countries for the boundary talks. (Photo: AP)

PNB scam: Nirav Modi threatened to kill company's director, CBI tells court

Wanted diamantaire Nirav Modi was declared a fugitive economic offender earlier this month for evading prosecution in the scam. (Photo: File)

'Factually inaccurate': India on Malaysia PM's remark on Citizenship law

Malaysian Prime Minister questioned the

CAA protests: 15 held in connection with Delhi's Daryaganj violence

The police had on Friday detained 40 persons in connection with the protests and subsequent violence. Protesters allegedly pelted stones on police personnel, injuring several. (Photo: File)

Shouldn't be pressurised, says sources on Jaishankar's cancelled US meet

Jaishankar was in Washington DC and met leaders of the Senate and House Foreign Affairs Committees. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham