RJD calls for Bihar bandh, supporters use buffaloes to block highway

ANI
Published Dec 21, 2019, 10:29 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2019, 10:29 am IST
At Darbhanga, RJD workers and supporters protested bare chest, sloganeering against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and central government.
They blocked the highway by burning tyres. While at Vaishali, the highway was blocked by the RJD workers with the help of buffaloes. (Photo: ANI)
 They blocked the highway by burning tyres. While at Vaishali, the highway was blocked by the RJD workers with the help of buffaloes. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: Following the call of "Bihar-Bandh" against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, party supporters blocked highways at Darbhanga and Vaishali here on Saturday.

At Darbhanga, RJD workers and supporters protested bare chest, sloganeering against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and central government. They blocked the highway by burning tyres. While at Vaishali, the highway was blocked by the RJD workers with the help of buffaloes.

 

In Darbhanga, party supporters also protested at the railway line and disrupted train movement.

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday appealed to the people of the state to participate in the Bihar bandh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Saturday."Bihar will be closed tomorrow. So I appeal to the people for their support," he told ANI.

"In protest against CAA and NRC, the RJD will be leading a Bihar bandh on December 21. On the eve of it, party carried a torch rally in all districts to give call for a peaceful protest", Tejashwi tweeted on Friday.

Opposing the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said the people's documents often get washed away in floods in the state, and hence they cannot prove their identity if the NRC is implemented.

"In Bihar, people's documents flow away with floodwaters. How can they prove their identity," Yadav had said.

Meanwhile, JD(U) has supported the central government with the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament.

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country after the Parliament passed the CAA last week.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
