Nation Current Affairs 21 Dec 2019 Over 1,000 academici ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Over 1,000 academicians release statement in support of CAA

PTI
Published Dec 21, 2019, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2019, 6:26 pm IST
The statement comes in the midst of countrywide protests against the new citizenship law.
In the statement, the signatories appealed to every section of the society 'to exercise restraint and refuse to fall into the trap of propaganda, communalism and anarchism'. (Photo: Representational)
 In the statement, the signatories appealed to every section of the society 'to exercise restraint and refuse to fall into the trap of propaganda, communalism and anarchism'. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: As many as 1,100 academicians and research scholars from various universities across India and abroad as well as prominent persons released a statement in support of the amended Citizenship Act on Saturday.

The signatories to the statement include Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria, Chairman, IIM Shillong, Sunaina Singh, Vice Chancellor, Nalanda University, JNU professor Ainul Hasan, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, Senior Fellow, Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies and journalist Kanchan Gupta.

 

The statement comes in the midst of countrywide protests against the new citizenship law. Students from various universities have also joined the agitation.

In the statement, the signatories appealed to every section of the society "to exercise restraint and refuse to fall into the trap of propaganda, communalism and anarchism".

"We also note with deep anguish that an atmosphere of fear and paranoia is being created in the country through deliberate obfuscation and fear-mongering, leading to violence in several parts of the country," the statement said.

Two weeks ago, over 1,000 scientists and scholars had signed a petition demanding that the Citizenship Amendment Bill in its current form be withdrawn, with noted academician Pratap Bhanu Mehta saying the legislation will transform India into an "unconstitutional ethnocracy". The petition had come after the Lok Sabha had passed the bill and before it was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Later, 600 artistes, writers, academicians, former judges and former bureaucrats had urged the government to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, terming it as "discriminatory, divisive" and violative of the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution.

The signatories to the statement congratulated Parliament for "standing up for forgotten minorities", "upholding the civilisational ethos of India" and "providing a haven for those fleeing religious persecution".

The act fulfilled the long-standing demand of providing refuge to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the statement said.

Ever since the failure of the Liaquat-Nehru Pact of 1950, various leaders and political parties such as the Congress, CPI(M) etc., cutting across the ideological spectrum, had demanded grant of citizenship to religious minorities from Pakistan and Bangladesh, who mostly belonged to the Dalit castes, it added.

"We also note with satisfaction that the concerns of the north-eastern states have been heard and are being addressed appropriately. We believe that CAA is in perfect sync with the secular Constitution of India as it does not prevent any person of any religion from any country seeking Indian citizenship," the statement said.

Nor did it change the criteria of citizenship in any way; merely providing a special expedited redress, under special circumstances, for minorities fleeing religious persecution from three specific countries i.e Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, it added.

"It does not in any way prevent Ahmadis, Hazaras, Baloch or any other denominations and ethnicities, from these same three countries, seeking citizenship through regular processes," the statement said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jnu, iim, citizenship act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Azad was taken to Tihar jail from Tis Hazari court. (Photo: ANI)

Bhim Army chief sent to 14-day judicial custody for Delhi violence

CAA seeks to give citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries, who arrived in India before December 2014 due to religious persecution. (Photo: Representational)

BJP to launch campaign on changes in citizenship law, to involve beneficiaries too

IAF Chief R K S Bhadauria expressed confidence that the Flight Cadets, who successfully completed training, would meet all challenges head-on in the ndeavor and accomplish every task to perfection. (Photo: File)

IAF will continue to play critical role in security domain: Air chief

Meanwhile, 9000 protestors have been booked and 2000 held for the violent protests across the state. (Photo: PTI)

Anti-CAA stir: Death toll in UP violence rises to 15



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF will continue to play critical role in security domain: Air chief

IAF Chief R K S Bhadauria expressed confidence that the Flight Cadets, who successfully completed training, would meet all challenges head-on in the ndeavor and accomplish every task to perfection. (Photo: File)

'We want justice': Jamia students, locals hold anti-CAA protest

The student leaders made speeches at the protest site where they claimed that CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are against the constitution and the common people. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana encounter: High Court orders re-postmortem of bodies of accused

The four were shot dead by Hyderabad police earlier this month and their bodies have been preserved in the Gandhi Medical College since the last few days. (Photo: PTI | File)

NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang hold boundary talks

Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives of the two countries for the boundary talks. (Photo: AP)

PNB scam: Nirav Modi threatened to kill company's director, CBI tells court

Wanted diamantaire Nirav Modi was declared a fugitive economic offender earlier this month for evading prosecution in the scam. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham