Nation Current Affairs 21 Dec 2019 'My name is Aza ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'My name is Azad, police can't hold me captive,' says Bhim Army chief

PTI
Published Dec 21, 2019, 11:22 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2019, 11:22 am IST
Chandrashekhar Azad, whose name means free or independent, said his group was not involved in the violence near Delhi Gate on Friday.
Chandrashekhar Azad had urged his supporters to carry on the protest peacefully. (Photo: File)
 Chandrashekhar Azad had urged his supporters to carry on the protest peacefully. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad, who on Friday gave Delhi Police the slip to reach Jama Masjid, said his name is ''Azad'' and police cannot hold him captive.

He told PTI that he sneaked into the Jama Masjid around 1:30 pm, wearing a skull cap and wrapping himself in a long shawl to hide his identity.

 

Chandrashekhar Azad, whose name means free or independent, said his group was not involved in the violence near Delhi Gate on Friday.

"Policemen dressed as civilians are instigating violence in a bid to scuttle the protests," he alleged.

Asked how he breached the tight security ring outside the Jama Masjid on Friday afternoon, he said, "My name is Chandrashekhar Azad. Police cannot hold me captive. I wore a cap and a shawl and entered the masjid easily."

Chandrashekhar Azad was detained by police outside the Jama Masjid early on Saturday.

"We have to make sacrifices so that the legislation is taken back. We do not support violence. We were sitting inside the mosque since Friday morning and our people were not involved in violence," he said.

A large number of police personnel had stayed put near the mosque, waiting for Azad to come outside as a large number of people gathered there.

Senior police officers were persuading him to come outside the mosque since last evening. The drama continued for several hours and Aazad finally agreed around 3.15am on Saturday.

The Dalit group leader claimed that 54 per cent of Dalits are landless. "How can we furnish documents of 1955. The government will snatch our right to vote, our reservation, SC/ST Act..." he said.

The proposed National Register of Citizens is going to impact Muslims and Dalits the most, Azad claimed.

"They could not keep the Rafale files safe in lockers, how can they ask us to furnish documents? They cannot show their degrees to us. Why should we?" he said.

The protest will continue till Home Minister Amit Shah resigns, he said, adding he will soon address the protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

In the evening, Delhi Police resorted to baton charge and used water cannon to disperse protesters near Delhi Gate as violence marked a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday with stones being hurled on security personnel.

Chandrashekhar Azad had urged his supporters to carry on the protest peacefully.

"Those who are indulging in violence are not our people. Our peaceful protest continues at the historic Jama Masjid. Ambedkarites do not indulge in violence.
"Those indulging in violence are from RSS and not from our outfit. I am at Jama Masjid and will stay here. Those who commit violence want to weaken our movement," Chandrashekhar Azad had tweeted in Hindi.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: chandrashekhar azad, citizenship amendment act, citizenship act protests, delhi police, delhi protests


Latest From Nation

'Also, it is an appeal to protesters to express their opposition in a peaceful manner,' Mayawati said. (Photo: File).

Give up 'stubborn stand' on citizenship law, NRC: Mayawati to Centre

Wanted diamantaire Nirav Modi was declared a fugitive economic offender earlier this month for evading prosecution in the scam. (Photo: File)

PNB scam: Nirav Modi threatened to kill company's director, CBI tells court

Malaysian Prime Minister questioned the

'Factually inaccurate': India on Malaysia PM's remark on Citizenship law

The police had on Friday detained 40 persons in connection with the protests and subsequent violence. Protesters allegedly pelted stones on police personnel, injuring several. (Photo: File)

CAA protests: 15 held in connection with Delhi's Daryaganj violence



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Journalist detained, ‘abused’ by UP cops amid CAA protest; released

Omar Rashid is the Uttar Pradesh correspondent for The Hindu newspaper, and said he was busy with filing his story at a local restaurant along with a friend when the police arrived. (Photo:Facebook)

RJD calls for Bihar bandh, supporters use buffaloes to block highway

They blocked the highway by burning tyres. While at Vaishali, the highway was blocked by the RJD workers with the help of buffaloes. (Photo: ANI)

Shashi Tharoor posts distorted map of India, gets trolled; deletes tweet

K'taka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests

Ravi, the tourism minister, purportedly made the statement while responding to a question by reporters supposedly on Wednesday regarding Congress MLA U T Khader’s recent statement that Karnataka will “blow up in cinders” if the Citizenship Amendment Act is implemented. (Photo: File)

Bhim Army chief detained in Delhi, over 40 in custody after Friday’s clash

Police spokesperson MS Randhawa said security personnel first launched water cannons to disperse the crowd and then charged with batons as the agitators torched the private vehicle and started pelting stones. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham