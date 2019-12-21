Nation Current Affairs 21 Dec 2019 K'taka minister ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests

PTI
Published Dec 21, 2019, 9:32 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2019, 9:33 am IST
The Congress wanted police to register a case against Karnataka minister C T Ravi and take him into custody.
Ravi, the tourism minister, purportedly made the statement while responding to a question by reporters supposedly on Wednesday regarding Congress MLA U T Khader’s recent statement that Karnataka will “blow up in cinders” if the Citizenship Amendment Act is implemented. (Photo: File)
 Ravi, the tourism minister, purportedly made the statement while responding to a question by reporters supposedly on Wednesday regarding Congress MLA U T Khader’s recent statement that Karnataka will “blow up in cinders” if the Citizenship Amendment Act is implemented. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka minister C T Ravi courted controversy with a video of him purportedly saying that a Godhra-like situation may arise if the majority community loses its patience, drawing a strong reaction from the Congress which has described it “provocative.” The Congress wanted police to register a case against him and take him into custody.

“Most intimidating provocative threat issued by CT Ravi. The police must immediately book a case against him and take him into preventive custody. Holding a constitutional post, he has no business to speak like this,” senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted, sharing the video.

 

Ravi, the tourism minister, purportedly made the statement while responding to a question by reporters supposedly on Wednesday regarding Congress MLA U T Khader’s recent statement that Karnataka will “blow up in cinders” if the Citizenship Amendment Act is implemented.

“It is this mindset (referring to Khader statement) that set fire to a train in Godhra and the people of this mindset are the ones who burnt Karsevaks alive, we know this. If there is a reaction- hope Khader has seen what happened, when people reacted with rage as soon as the train was set afire in Godhra. If he has forgotten, let him recollect it once,” Ravi purportedly says in the footage.

“Just because the majority community here is patient, you are trying to put fire everywhere. If they too are enraged and if the limit of their patience is breached, what happens thereafter- you need to look back once,” he allegedly said.
“Our patience is not our weakness,” he reportedly added.

Khader had recently claimed that the state would “blow up in cinders” if the B S Yediyurappa government tried to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Another Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too referred to the video while attacking the ruling BJP in Karnataka and accusing it of inciting violence for political gains.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: karnataka, ct ravi, congress, dinesh gundu rao, citizenship act protests
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Omar Rashid is the Uttar Pradesh correspondent for The Hindu newspaper, and said he was busy with filing his story at a local restaurant along with a friend when the police arrived. (Photo:Facebook)

Journalist detained, ‘abused’ by UP cops amid CAA protest; released with apology

They blocked the highway by burning tyres. While at Vaishali, the highway was blocked by the RJD workers with the help of buffaloes. (Photo: ANI)

RJD calls for Bihar bandh, supporters use buffaloes to block highway

Shashi Tharoor posts distorted map of India, gets trolled; deletes tweet

Police spokesperson MS Randhawa said security personnel first launched water cannons to disperse the crowd and then charged with batons as the agitators torched the private vehicle and started pelting stones. (Photo: File)

Bhim Army chief detained in Delhi, over 40 in custody after Friday’s clash



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bhim Army chief detained in Delhi, over 40 in custody after Friday’s clash

Police spokesperson MS Randhawa said security personnel first launched water cannons to disperse the crowd and then charged with batons as the agitators torched the private vehicle and started pelting stones. (Photo: File)

Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue

The Indian delegation will be lead by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, while the Chinese side will be led by State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the MEA had said in a statement on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates

(Photo:File)

'PM himself didn't vote for CAB despite being in Parl for 2 days': Mamata

'Use of brute force to suppress dissent is unacceptable in democracy': Sonia Gandhi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham