Nation Current Affairs 21 Dec 2019 CAA protests: 15 hel ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CAA protests: 15 held in connection with Delhi's Daryaganj violence

ANI
Published Dec 21, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
While protesters torched a vehicle outside the DCP office and several other vehicles were also vandalised.
The police had on Friday detained 40 persons in connection with the protests and subsequent violence. Protesters allegedly pelted stones on police personnel, injuring several. (Photo: File)
 The police had on Friday detained 40 persons in connection with the protests and subsequent violence. Protesters allegedly pelted stones on police personnel, injuring several. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the violent protests that took place in the Daryaganj area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday. They are accused of rioting and disturbing peace.

The Delhi Police will likely produce them in Court on Saturday. Meanwhile, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad is also under detention and kept at some undisclosed location by the police.

 

While protesters torched a vehicle outside the DCP office and several other vehicles were also vandalised.

The police had on Friday detained 40 persons in connection with the protests and subsequent violence. Protesters allegedly pelted stones on police personnel, injuring several.

The detainees were, however, kept inside a police station and not allowed to meet anyone for hours, following which a direction was issued to the station house officer (SHO) by the court to let them meet their legal counsel in the station premises.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate also directed the police to provide the detainees necessary medical treatment.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, citizenship act protests, delhi police, delhi protests
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

'Also, it is an appeal to protesters to express their opposition in a peaceful manner,' Mayawati said. (Photo: File).

Give up 'stubborn stand' on citizenship law, NRC: Mayawati to Centre

Wanted diamantaire Nirav Modi was declared a fugitive economic offender earlier this month for evading prosecution in the scam. (Photo: File)

PNB scam: Nirav Modi threatened to kill company's director, CBI tells court

Malaysian Prime Minister questioned the

'Factually inaccurate': India on Malaysia PM's remark on Citizenship law

Jaishankar was in Washington DC and met leaders of the Senate and House Foreign Affairs Committees. (Photo: File)

Shouldn't be pressurised, says sources on Jaishankar's cancelled US meet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shouldn't be pressurised, says sources on Jaishankar's cancelled US meet

Jaishankar was in Washington DC and met leaders of the Senate and House Foreign Affairs Committees. (Photo: File)

'My name is Azad, police can't hold me captive,' says Bhim Army chief

Chandrashekhar Azad had urged his supporters to carry on the protest peacefully. (Photo: File)

Journalist detained, ‘abused’ by UP cops amid CAA protest; released

Omar Rashid is the Uttar Pradesh correspondent for The Hindu newspaper, and said he was busy with filing his story at a local restaurant along with a friend when the police arrived. (Photo:Facebook)

RJD calls for Bihar bandh, supporters use buffaloes to block highway

They blocked the highway by burning tyres. While at Vaishali, the highway was blocked by the RJD workers with the help of buffaloes. (Photo: ANI)

Shashi Tharoor posts distorted map of India, gets trolled; deletes tweet
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham