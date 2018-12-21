search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Death sentence for man convicted of rape upheld

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published Dec 21, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2018, 1:11 am IST
The bench also listed several other incidents of sexual assault on women, including Mumbai’s 2013 Shakti Mills gang rape case.
Chandrabhan Sanap outside Bombay high court on Thursday.
 Chandrabhan Sanap outside Bombay high court on Thursday.

Mumbai: Observing that the convict of 23-year-old Hyderabad techie rape and murder would “surely remain a menace to the society” the Bombay high court on Thursday confirmed death sentence awarded to Chandrabhan Sanap by the trial court in 2015.

The division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre commenced its judgement in the case by pointing out December 2016 Nirbhaya rape and murder in the National capital that shook the conscience of nation and also resulted in formation of a three member committee and on recommendations of this committee the law dealing with the offences against women was amended.

 

The bench also listed several other incidents of sexual assault on women, including Mumbai’s 2013 Shakti Mills gang rape case, while dealing with this case and held that considering the increasing number of crimes against women the capital punishment was appropriate.

“It is time for the judiciary to impose appropriate sentence which is proportionate to the crime committed and even by applying the theory of ‘crime and criminal’, the court is expected to take into consideration the social interest and the consciousness of the society for award of appropriate sentence,” observed the judges while deciding about punishment to be awarded to Sanap.

The bench observed that the series of incidents (crime against women) have resulted in the entire womenfolk in the country posing a question of their safety and security. “The entire womenfolk is heard raising an outcry and find themselves in a panicstricken state of mind and expect the Executive Legislature and the Judiciary to restore their faith in the system.”

The judges further said, “The entire conduct of the accused amounts to decadence and for a small pleasure, a young woman who had just stepped into womanhood has been done to death with extreme vileness.”

The judgment read, “The women in this country may not demand they be worshipped in the modern days scenario but they would surely expect to breathe freely and feel safe and comfortable in and outside their houses.”

“The 23-year-old techie was done to death by the accused for no fault of her own, except for a reason that she is a woman and she fell prey to the sinister design of accused to fulfil his lust. The said attitude of the accused, according to us, deserves a death sentence,” said the judges.

...
Tags: bombay high court




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3 Indian-origin teens among Time Magazine's 25 most influential

They have become an inspiration for youngsters across the world. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

Only 16 per cent of people worldwide are not religious.
 

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

Children who saw ads for specific sugary cereals in the past week, as well as at any time during the study period, were significantly more likely to eat those cereals.
 

Chinese man gets lung infection after sniffing his stinky socks every night

He had a habit of sniffing his socks after work (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lok Sabha clears Consumer Protection Bill amid protests

Ram Vilas Paswan

Telangana to buy cyclone-hit paddy crops

As per latest reports, out of total the 3,214 Paddy Purchase Centers in the state, at 1,117 centers, rain damaged 3,491 tonnes of paddy. Paddy was damaged in large amounts at Mancherial, Siddipet, Adilabad, Sircilla districts.

Make solar tech must for buildings: Governor ESL Narasimhan

Governor ESL Narasimhan

Strike for wages creates huge piles of garbage

The Secunderabad Cantonment has 20 private lorries and around 100 contractual employees to pick garbage from open points after garbage collectors collect it from colonies. 

Centre eyes caste info of petrol pump workers

Across Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh, sales officers of Indian Oil Company (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Limited (BPL) have been gathering personal data, including Aaadhar card, details of religion, caste, constituency, even bank account and educational backdrop.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham