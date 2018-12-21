search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh govt mulls winding up happiness department

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 21, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2018, 1:09 am IST
CM plans to reorganise several govt-run organisations, depts.
Kamal Nath
 Kamal Nath

Bhopal: The new government in Madhya Pradesh may not bring cheers for state happiness department, established by the outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to “create a joyful environment” in MP.

For, the chief minister Kamal Nath was mulling to wind up the department as part of austerity drive by his government, highly placed sources disclosed to this newspaper here on Thursday.

 

“The chief minister is seriously contemplating to close down or reorganise several government-run organisations and departments as part of austerity drive. The happiness department is most likely to become casualty of the drive”, a senior officer of the state government said requesting not to be quoted.

In fact, the happiness department set up by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in July, 2016 to ensure a meaningful life for people of MP to make them happy has hardly fulfilled the objectives of its formation so far.

The department headed by a secretary-level IAS officer had conducted several exercises to ascertain what would make people happy, but failed to make any headway in the direction.

Entertainment program-mes were conducted for government employees to find out if they felt really happy. But, it was found that the joy caused by these programmes among the employees was short lived.

The state government had also organised sports and other entertainment programmes in the rural areas to make locals happy. But, the results were also not found that encouraging.

The state government had also prepared a “Happiness Calendar” for helping citizens to remain happy and dedicated to the right causes.

Later, Indian Institutes of Technology Kharagpur had been engaged to prepare survey questions for the happiness department on the current happiness index brought out countries like Bhutan, and UAE which have made
much progress in the direction.

A international conference was mulled here by end of the year to define happiness index for MP.

...
Tags: kamal nath, shivraj singh chouhan




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3 Indian-origin teens among Time Magazine's 25 most influential

They have become an inspiration for youngsters across the world. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

Only 16 per cent of people worldwide are not religious.
 

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

Children who saw ads for specific sugary cereals in the past week, as well as at any time during the study period, were significantly more likely to eat those cereals.
 

Chinese man gets lung infection after sniffing his stinky socks every night

He had a habit of sniffing his socks after work (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lok Sabha clears Consumer Protection Bill amid protests

Ram Vilas Paswan

Telangana to buy cyclone-hit paddy crops

As per latest reports, out of total the 3,214 Paddy Purchase Centers in the state, at 1,117 centers, rain damaged 3,491 tonnes of paddy. Paddy was damaged in large amounts at Mancherial, Siddipet, Adilabad, Sircilla districts.

Make solar tech must for buildings: Governor ESL Narasimhan

Governor ESL Narasimhan

Strike for wages creates huge piles of garbage

The Secunderabad Cantonment has 20 private lorries and around 100 contractual employees to pick garbage from open points after garbage collectors collect it from colonies. 

Centre eyes caste info of petrol pump workers

Across Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh, sales officers of Indian Oil Company (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Limited (BPL) have been gathering personal data, including Aaadhar card, details of religion, caste, constituency, even bank account and educational backdrop.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham