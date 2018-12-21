search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

NIA, CBI among 10 central agencies authorised to snoop on any computer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Dec 21, 2018, 11:25 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2018, 11:25 am IST
MHA has given power to 10 central probe agencies to 'intercept, monitor and decrypt' information on any computer device.
The subscriber or intermediary or any person who fails to assist the agency will face seven-year imprisonment and will also be liable to fine. (Representational Image | AFP)
 The subscriber or intermediary or any person who fails to assist the agency will face seven-year imprisonment and will also be liable to fine. (Representational Image | AFP)

Mumbai: Investigating agencies will now have more powers to intercept and monitor information stored on computer devices after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order on Thursday.

Ten central probe agencies have been given the powers of “interception, monitoring and decryption of any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource”.

 

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba issued the order enabling the Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, Cabinet Secretariat (R&AW), Directorate of Signal Intelligence (For service areas of Jammu & Kashmir, North-East and Assam only) and Commissioner of Police, Delhi to snoop on any computer device.

The Home Ministry gave the authorisation under 69 (1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 which says that centre can direct any agency after it is satisfied that “it is necessary or expedient to do in the interest of the sovereignty or integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above or for investigation of any offence”.

Under the section, the subscriber or intermediary or any person who fails to assist the agency will face seven-year imprisonment and will also be liable to fine.

 

(Photo: egazette.nic) (Photo: egazette.nic)

 

...
Tags: ministry of home affairs, phone tapping, information technology act 2000
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3 Indian-origin teens among Time Magazine's 25 most influential

They have become an inspiration for youngsters across the world. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

Only 16 per cent of people worldwide are not religious.
 

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

Children who saw ads for specific sugary cereals in the past week, as well as at any time during the study period, were significantly more likely to eat those cereals.
 

Chinese man gets lung infection after sniffing his stinky socks every night

He had a habit of sniffing his socks after work (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HC rejects Sajjan Kumar plea for time to surrender, says no ground for relief

Sajjan Kumar had moved a plea seeking extension of time to surrender, saying that he has three children and eight grandchildren and needs to settle matters related to his property. (Photo: PTI)

Feel anxious for my children: Naseeruddin Shah on lynching, cow vigilantism

Actor Naseeruddin Shah said the 'poison has already spread' and it will be now difficult to contain it. (Photo: File)

Journalist Vinod Verma linked to ‘sex CD’ case named Chhattisgarh CM’s advisor

Vinod Verma Verma, a close confident of Baghel, was arrested from Ghaziabad in October 2017 by Raipur police after a case of blackmailing and extortion was registered at the Pandri Police Station in Raipur on a complaint by BJP leader Prakash Bajaj. (Photo: File | PTI)

Lok Sabha poll: PM Narendra Modi’s state blitz to start in February

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prasada case reeks of evil: Cops

The fact that someone could intentionally mix poison in prasada for distribution to over a 100 devotees for his own gain has astounded him and his team comprising ASP Geetha Prasanna, DySP, P Puttamadaiah and 22 other officers and 40 policemen, who cracked the case.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham