Hyderabad: Nine youths beaten up by policemen

Hyderabad: In an alleged case of misconduct by the Bowenpally police, nine youngsters including a law student and a minor were beaten up on Wednesday night. Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar has asked the North Zone DCP to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and submit a report.

According to one of the victims, P. Sandeep Kumar, a law student in Bowenpally, he along with eight others including his younger brother, a minor, had taken part in a birthday celebration organised by their neighbour.

During the celebrations, about four personnel from the Bowenpally police station came there and questioned them about their presence.

“The policemen said we were creating a nuisance by taking part in the celebrations and took nine of us with them in jeeps to the police station,” he told mediapersons.

Sandeep alleged that the policemen “behaved in a very inhuman manner”, and all of them, including the minor, were beaten. “Before even listening to us, they started beating us. We are neither involved in any case nor did we do anything wrong,” he said.

“I cannot even show the injuries to my parents. We had a lot of respect for the police and thought that they would not do anything to the innocent. We were beaten badly

and also orally abused by them. I do not know, where my allegations will land me, but no innocent person should suffer like this. I wish the senior officials get to know about this brutal incident and take necessary action,” Sandeep told the media.

After the videos in which the youngsters were showing their injuries were circulated, police commissioner Anjani Kumar ordered an inquiry into the allegations and asked North Zone DCP Kalmeshwar Shingenavar to submit a report.