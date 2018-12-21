search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

First Dalit, then Muslim, now a UP minister says Lord Hanuman was ‘jaat’

ANI
Published Dec 21, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
UP Minister explained that a person's lineage can be deciphered by noting their behaviour.
'I think Hanuman ji was a Jaat, because upon seeing someone being troubled a Jaat also jumps in even without knowing the issue or the people,' UP Cabinet Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said. (Photo: ANI)
 'I think Hanuman ji was a Jaat, because upon seeing someone being troubled a Jaat also jumps in even without knowing the issue or the people,' UP Cabinet Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Opining that Lord Hanuman belonged to the Jaat community, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Religious Affairs Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary joined the debate surrounding the identity of the Hindu deity.

The state minister likened the Hindu god's characteristics to that of a person belonging to the Jaat community.

 

"I think Hanuman ji was a Jaat, because upon seeing someone being troubled a Jaat also jumps in even without knowing the issue or the people. In this sense Hanuman ji's behaviour was very similar to that of Jaat because following Goddess Sita's abduction by Raavan he immediately came to Lord Ram's help as his follower,” UP Cabinet Minister Laxmi Narayan told ANI on Friday.

Chaudhary, who also holds charge of Dairy Development, Culture, Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj, further explained that a person's lineage can be deciphered by noting their behaviour.

"Everyone who believes in the Sanatan Dharm would surely worship Lord Hanuman. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already given explanation on this issue. When yesterday this topic came to my notice, I gave my view that it is through an individual's behaviour that we conclude about one's lineage," the minister opined.

On Thursday, BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Uttar Pradesh, Bukkal Nawab also gave a new dimension to the discussion over lord Hanuman's identity by claiming that he was a Muslim.

"I believe that Lord Hanuman was a Muslim. That is why the names of the people in Islam are almost similar to lord Hanuman, whether it is Rehman, Ramzan, Farman, Zeeshan and Qurban. Such types of names are found in Islam only," Nawab argued.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing an election rally in Alwar in Rajasthan, had said that lord Hanuman was a Dalit.

"Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west," he had said.

Various political parties had condemned Adityanath's remarks, with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav asking the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to disclose the caste of other deities as well.

...
Tags: uttar pradesh minister, lord hanuman, laxmi narayan chaudhary, jaat community, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3 Indian-origin teens among Time Magazine's 25 most influential

They have become an inspiration for youngsters across the world. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

Only 16 per cent of people worldwide are not religious.
 

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

Children who saw ads for specific sugary cereals in the past week, as well as at any time during the study period, were significantly more likely to eat those cereals.
 

Chinese man gets lung infection after sniffing his stinky socks every night

He had a habit of sniffing his socks after work (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No BJP ‘rath yatras’ in West Bengal for now, Calcutta HC overturns order

BJP had received a green signal to hold rallies in West Bengal from a single-judge bench on Thursday. (Photo: File | PTI)

At Tihar, Christian Michel asks for separate cell; court seeks authorities’ reply

Christian Michel, who was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4, was on Wednesday remanded to judicial custody till December 28. (Photo: File | ANI)

‘Happy where I am right now: Gadkari rubbishes running-for-PM-in-2019 rumour

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday rubbished rumours about replacing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and running for the Prime Minister's post in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘Vacate Delhi office in 2 weeks’: HC to National Herald publisher AJL

The court passed the order on AJL's plea challenging the Centre's October 30 order ending its 56-year-old lease. (Photo: File | ANI)

In setback for Congress in Telangana, 4 MLCs move to join TRS

The 4 MLCs said in letter that a meeting of Congress Legislature Party in council was held on December 20 and its merger with that of TRS in council was discussed. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham