search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

HC rejects Sajjan Kumar plea for time to surrender, says no ground for relief

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Dec 21, 2018, 11:21 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2018, 11:28 am IST
The Delhi High Court said it saw no ground for granting the relief to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar.
Sajjan Kumar had moved a plea seeking extension of time to surrender, saying that he has three children and eight grandchildren and needs to settle matters related to his property. (Photo: PTI)
 Sajjan Kumar had moved a plea seeking extension of time to surrender, saying that he has three children and eight grandchildren and needs to settle matters related to his property. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's request seeking time till January 30 to surrender after being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was rejected by the Delhi High Court on Friday.

The high court said it saw no ground for granting the relief.

 

On Monday, 73-year-old Kumar was directed by the Delhi High Court to surrender before authorities by December 31. He had moved a plea seeking extension of time to surrender, saying that he has three children and eight grandchildren and needs to settle matters related to his property.

The case relates to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and torching a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II during that period.

The riots had broken out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.

...
Tags: sajjan kumar, 1984 anti-sikh riots, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

3 Indian-origin teens among Time Magazine's 25 most influential

They have become an inspiration for youngsters across the world. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

Only 16 per cent of people worldwide are not religious.
 

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

Children who saw ads for specific sugary cereals in the past week, as well as at any time during the study period, were significantly more likely to eat those cereals.
 

Chinese man gets lung infection after sniffing his stinky socks every night

He had a habit of sniffing his socks after work (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NIA, CBI among 10 central agencies authorised to snoop on any computer

The subscriber or intermediary or any person who fails to assist the agency will face seven-year imprisonment and will also be liable to fine. (Representational Image | AFP)

Feel anxious for my children: Naseeruddin Shah on lynching, cow vigilantism

Actor Naseeruddin Shah said the 'poison has already spread' and it will be now difficult to contain it. (Photo: File)

Journalist Vinod Verma linked to ‘sex CD’ case named Chhattisgarh CM’s advisor

Vinod Verma Verma, a close confident of Baghel, was arrested from Ghaziabad in October 2017 by Raipur police after a case of blackmailing and extortion was registered at the Pandri Police Station in Raipur on a complaint by BJP leader Prakash Bajaj. (Photo: File | PTI)

Lok Sabha poll: PM Narendra Modi’s state blitz to start in February

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prasada case reeks of evil: Cops

The fact that someone could intentionally mix poison in prasada for distribution to over a 100 devotees for his own gain has astounded him and his team comprising ASP Geetha Prasanna, DySP, P Puttamadaiah and 22 other officers and 40 policemen, who cracked the case.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham