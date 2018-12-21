HC rejects Sajjan Kumar plea for time to surrender, says no ground for relief

Sajjan Kumar had moved a plea seeking extension of time to surrender, saying that he has three children and eight grandchildren and needs to settle matters related to his property. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's request seeking time till January 30 to surrender after being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was rejected by the Delhi High Court on Friday.

The high court said it saw no ground for granting the relief.

On Monday, 73-year-old Kumar was directed by the Delhi High Court to surrender before authorities by December 31. He had moved a plea seeking extension of time to surrender, saying that he has three children and eight grandchildren and needs to settle matters related to his property.

The case relates to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and torching a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II during that period.

The riots had broken out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.