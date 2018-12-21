search on deccanchronicle.com
Bengaluru court stays screening of KGF movie

The movie was scheduled to release across the nation on Friday at 2,000 screens and has been dubbed in four languages
Even actor Yash, who plays the lead, has requested fans to watch KGF in theatres on Friday.
Bengaluru: Uncertainty looms over the release of one of most anticipated Kannada movies - KGF (Kolar Gold Fields), as a Bengaluru court on Thursday stayed the screening of the movie.

The movie was scheduled to release across the nation on Friday at 2,000 screens and has been dubbed in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

 

According to Ekalavya and Associates, the advocates who are representing the client Venkatesh G, proprietor of Sri Rajeshwari Combines and another who have approached the court against Sri Lakshmi Narayana of M/s Arya Films and Vijay Kiragandur of M/s Hombale films, the city civil court has passed an order of ex parte temporary injunction from releasing, distributing, publishing, publicly or privately of theatrical release of the film titled KGF wholly or partly.

However, the movie producer, Vijay Kiragandur, maintained the he  has not received any court order restraining them from releasing the movie, and further said that KGF will release across the country on Friday as scheduled. Even actor Yash,  who plays the lead, has requested fans to watch KGF in theatres on Friday.

