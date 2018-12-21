search on deccanchronicle.com
At Tihar, Christian Michel asks for separate cell; court seeks authorities’ reply

PTI
Published Dec 21, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
Special Judge Arvind Kumar was hearing Michel's application filed through advocate Aljo K Joseph and Vishnu Shankar.
 Christian Michel, who was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4, was on Wednesday remanded to judicial custody till December 28. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday asked the Tihar jail authorities to respond to a plea by Christian James Michel, arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal case, seeking to be lodged in a separate cell there.

Michel, who was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4, was on Wednesday remanded to judicial custody till December 28.

 

Special Judge Arvind Kumar was hearing Michel's application filed through advocate Aljo K Joseph and Vishnu Shankar, seeking a direction to the "Superintendent of Tihar Jail to allocate a separate cell to accused Christian James Michel".

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The two others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

...
Tags: christian michel, tihar jail, vvip chopper deal case, agustawestland case, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




