  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Nov 2022 TS will only share b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS will only share bank deposits, and not assets, with AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 21, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Telangana government has agreed to share only bank deposits of these institutions in the ratio of 52:48 in proportion with the population.(Representational Image/ DC File)
 Telangana government has agreed to share only bank deposits of these institutions in the ratio of 52:48 in proportion with the population.(Representational Image/ DC File)

HYDERABAD: The state government has rejected the AP government's demand to share assets of common institutions listed under Schedules IX and  X of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, mostly located in Hyderabad.

It has agreed to share only bank deposits of these institutions in the ratio of 52:48 in proportion with the population. The TS government also rejected AP government's demand seeking share in Singareni Collieries and Company Ltd (SCCL).

Official sources said the government would make its stand clear on these issues in the meeting convened by Centre on Wednesday in Delhi to resolve pending bifurcation issues between the two states.
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar would lead a delegation of senior officials from finance, energy, civil supplies, transport, roads and buildings and SCCL for the meeting.

Sources added that about Rs 1,51,349 crore under capital heads, Rs 28,099 crore under loans and advances, Rs 4,474 crore under deposits and advances, Rs 238 crore under suspense and miscellaneous, and Rs 310 crore under remittances of these institutions were yet to be apportioned between TS and AP.

There are 142 institutions listed under Schedule X, mostly located in Hyderabad. There are another 91 institutions listed under Schedule IX of AP Reorganisation Act.

All these institutions together have assets worth thousands of crores in the form of buildings, lands and bank deposits, on which both the governments are staking a claim.

There are another 12 institutes, which were not mentioned in the Act. The AP government has demanded division of these institutions along with Schedule IX and X institutions but the TS  has argued that that would amount to amending the AP Reorganisation Act, which would create more problems and the process of division would never end.

 

...
Tags: singareni collieries company (sccl), bank deposit
Location: India, Telangana


