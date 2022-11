Train services in AP interrupted as goods trains derails in Odisha

An empty goods train gets derailed on the Chennai-Howrah main railway line in Odisha on Monday. (By arrangement)

VISAKHAPATNAM: The services of 12 trains, passing through the Andhra Pradesh railway lines, were partially interrupted due to the derailment of an empty goods train on the Chennai-Howrah main railway line in Odisha on Monday, according to railway authorities here.

The derailment occurred near Korei station in the Bhadrak-Kapilas Road section leading to infringement of up and down lines. This resulted in cancellation, diversion and short-termination of the trains.

The cancelled trains were 22863 Howrah- SMV Bengaluru leaving Howrah and 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express leaving Shalimar on November 21.

The diverted trains included 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express will run via Jaroli, 15906 Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari will run via Hijli- TataNagar-Nayagarh-Jakhapura, 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma will run via Kharagpur-Tata Nagar- Nayagarh- Jakhapura, 12704 Secunderabad- Howrah will run via Sambalpur, 22605 Purulia- Villupuram will run via Kharagpur-Tata Nagar- Nayagarh- Jakhapura, 20890 Tirupati-Howrah will run via Sambalpur, 12246 SMV Bangalore-Howrah will run via Sambalpur, 12864 SMV Bangalore-Howrah will run via Jaroli. The 22305 SMV Bangalore-Jasidih will be diverted to run via Jaroli while 22808 Chennai Central-Santragachhi will run via Jaroli.