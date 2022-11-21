Hyderabad: Spectator fractures leg as car crash causes concrete block to fall

A car of the Bangalore Speedsters team crashed while navigating a hairpin bend near the Telugu Talli flyover as the driver lost control of the vehicle. It collided with the beds of tyres, but the impact was severe. (DC Image/Representational)

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated first edition of the Indian Racing League in Hyderabad proved to be a damp squib as an accident led to the race being called off and also causing an injury to a spectator.

A car of the Bangalore Speedsters team crashed while navigating a hairpin bend near the Telugu Talli flyover as the driver lost control of the vehicle. It collided with the beds of tyres, but the impact was severe.

The driver managed to exit the vehicle and suffered minor injuries. The organisers said he was examined and was safe.

However, due to the impact of the collision, the concrete barricade separating spectators was disrupted and a concrete block fell on the leg of a woman, who was rushed to a hospital and diagnosed with a leg fracture.

Mohammed Ali, an event volunteer, said that the woman was standing in an area that was not meant for the spectators.

Spectators panicked upon hearing about the injury, with many calling for better safety measures to be taken by the organisers.