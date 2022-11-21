  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Nov 2022 Govt eases rules for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt eases rules for international arrivals

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 21, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2022, 11:48 pm IST
The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. (PTI File)
 The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals. (PTI File)

New Delhi: The government on Monday scrapped the requirement to fill out Air Suvidha form for people flying into India from foreign countries amid a declining number of coronavirus cases.

The requirement to submit a negative RT-PCR report or details of the primary vaccination schedule has also been done away with for international arrivals.

The revised guidelines for international arrivals will be effective from November 22, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Earlier, the guidelines had required that passengers arriving in India from overseas should fill up the Air Suvidha form. The form was introduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the civil aviation ministry said the use of masks is not compulsory during air travel but passengers should preferably use them.

As per the MoHFW's latest guidelines, air travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country.

The latest guidelines supersede the guidelines issued in September, wherein those arriving from foreign countries were required to submit the Air Suvidha form.

They also had to provide "details of negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report (the test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey) or submit details of full primary vaccination scheduled of COVID-19 vaccination", as per the earlier guidelines.

Only children under the age of 5 years were exempted from both pre and post-arrival testing, it had said.

On Monday, the MOHFW said that on arrival, the passengers should ensure physical distancing and thermal screening of all the arriving international passengers will be done by the health officials present at the point of entry.

"The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol," it said.

Further, the ministry said that all travellers should self-monitor their health post-arrival. They should report to their "nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ state helpline number in case they have any symptoms suggestive," it added.

According to the ministry, the present guidelines are being revised in light of the sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India.

During air travel, the ministry said that in-flight announcements about the ongoing pandemic, including precautionary measures to be followed such as preferable use of masks and following physical distances, should be made in flights/ travel at all points of entry.

Any passenger having symptoms of coronavirus during travel should be isolated as per standard protocol, it added.

In the wake of the pandemic, scheduled domestic flight services were suspended for two months starting from March 25, 2020. Scheduled international flight services, which were also suspended on the same day, were restored only from March 27 this year.

India logged 406 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,69,421 while the active cases dipped to 6,402, as per official data on Monday.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the MOHFW website.

...
Tags: air suvidha portal, covid-19 restrictions, covid-19 india
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Led by PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, a delegation of Congress leaders represented the matter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar (DC Image)

Cong demands scrapping of ill-conceived Dharani

Former Congress minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir — DC Image

Clarify on quota for Muslims, Shabbir urges govt

In Hyderabad, there are over 12 lakh Bihari workers, the majority of whom work in various industries such as construction and farm. (PTI Photo/Representaional)

Migrant workers stranded in Bihar affect economic activity in TS

Lavender or purple revolution was launched by the Union Ministry of Science & Technology through the ‘Aroma Mission’ (Photo: Pixabay)

‘Purple Revolution’ transforms lives: More J&K, North-East farmers turn to lavender



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MEA staffer held for spying

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

Navlakha’s house arrest: SC rebukes NIA for delay

Gautam Navlakha (AP)

Some countries adopt terror as policy, some block actions against terrorists: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address during the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Mangaluru police call autorickshaw fire an 'act of terror'

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar (Twitter)

Hear 10 matrimonial cases daily: CJI

Supreme Court (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->