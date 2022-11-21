  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Nov 2022 Depression moves tow ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Depression moves towards South Coast, weakens gradually: IMD

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 21, 2022, 8:13 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2022, 8:13 pm IST
IMD director S. Stella said rainfall is expected in Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati till Tuesday morning and weather would remain dry till the first week of December over the state (Image: DC)
 IMD director S. Stella said rainfall is expected in Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati till Tuesday morning and weather would remain dry till the first week of December over the state (Image: DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph near Machilipatnam coast on Monday. Thereafter, it would continue to move west-north westwards towards south Andhra Pradesh and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area on November 22, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, IMD director S. Stella said rainfall is expected in Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati till Tuesday morning and weather would remain dry till the first week of December over the state.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal till Tuesday.

...
Tags: visakhapatnam, bay of bengal depression
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

News

Existing tribes oppose having more castes in ST list

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (PTI)

Governors hold Chancellor office due to national consensus, says Kerala governor

Former CJI Justice U.U. Lalit (Image: PTI)

Arrests being made without reasons which burdens judicial system: Ex-CJI U.U. Lalit

Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Muslim marriages under personal law are not excluded from POCSO Act, says Ker HC



MOST POPULAR

 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MEA staffer held for spying

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

Navlakha’s house arrest: SC rebukes NIA for delay

Gautam Navlakha (AP)

Some countries adopt terror as policy, some block actions against terrorists: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address during the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Mangaluru police call autorickshaw fire an 'act of terror'

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar (Twitter)

Hear 10 matrimonial cases daily: CJI

Supreme Court (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->