Depression moves towards South Coast, weakens gradually: IMD

VISAKHAPATNAM: The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph near Machilipatnam coast on Monday. Thereafter, it would continue to move west-north westwards towards south Andhra Pradesh and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area on November 22, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, IMD director S. Stella said rainfall is expected in Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati till Tuesday morning and weather would remain dry till the first week of December over the state.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal till Tuesday.