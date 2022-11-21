  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Nov 2022 Arun Goel assumes ch ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 21, 2022, 11:22 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2022, 11:22 am IST
Election Commissioner Arun Goel (Image: PTI)
 Election Commissioner Arun Goel (Image: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Former bureaucrat Arun Goel on Monday assumed charge of his new responsibility as an Election Commissioner.

The poll panel said Goel assumed charge this morning.

A 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, Goel took voluntary retirement on November 18. He was on Saturday appointed as an Election Commissioner.
He was to retire on December 31, 2022 after completing 60 years of age.

He has joined Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on the poll panel.

There was a vacancy in the EC following the retirement of Sushil Chandra as CEC in May this year.

Goel was, till recently, the heavy industries secretary. He has also served in the Union Culture ministry. His appointment comes days before Gujarat goes to two-phase polls on December one and five.

The poll panel will have its full strength when it decides the election schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura and Karnataka in the coming months.

...
Tags: election commissioner, central election commission


Latest From Nation

MLA Kumaraswamy claims an attack on him by villagers of his constituency in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru on Sunday. (Image: DC/MB Girish)

BJP MLA in Karnataka claims assault by villagers

Wagons of a goods train lie on top of each other after the train derailed at Korei railway station in Jajpur district, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. At least two people lost their lives in the incident, according to railway officials. (PTI Photo)

Two killed, some injured in goods train derailment in Odisha

Revanth Reddy (in picture) stated that thousands of farmers are experiencing difficulties with paddy procurement, the Dharni portal, and podu land issues. — DC Image

Congress to take streets on farmer's issues

The narco test, according to Delhi police officials, will most likely be conducted on Monday.in Rohini, as Aaftab's five-day police custody ends the next day. — PTI

Sharaddha's skull, jaw bones recovered from Mehrauli forest area



MOST POPULAR

 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India will target illegal cash routes, hawala of terrorists, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (PTI)

Isro tests parachute system for Gaganyaan project

Gaganyaan project's parachute system is being tested by Isro (Image: DC)

MEA staffer held for spying

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

Navlakha’s house arrest: SC rebukes NIA for delay

Gautam Navlakha (AP)

Some countries adopt terror as policy, some block actions against terrorists: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address during the third 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->