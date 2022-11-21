  
Advocates to resume work from today after CJI’s assurances

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Nov 21, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court advocates have decided to resume the court work from Tuesday, following an assurance from the Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, to re-examine the proposal to transfer Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy to the Patna High Court.

A delegation of Telangana High Court Advocates Association, comprising association president V. Raghunath, vice-president Pasham Krishna Reddy, secretaries Jalli Narender and Gadipally Malla Reddy, met the Chief Justice of India in his office in Delhi and gave a representation explaining their objections over the collegium’s move to transfer Justice Abhishek Reddy.

They also said that the bar was furious over the transfer of Telangana judges to other High Courts.

During the 30-minute, they narrated how native Telangana advocates were being denied elevation as judges, and how the Srikrishna Committee on bifurcation had pointed out the discrepancies against Telangana nativity.

The CJI advised them against abstaining from court work as it would impact the justice delivery system.

Meanwhile, advocates from the High Court continued their agitation for the fourth day by abstaining from work on Monday.

