Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams puts losses at Rs 4 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 21, 2021, 2:26 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2021, 7:14 am IST
Incessant rains led to landslides and boulders rolling down at several places
Around 7,143 people were affected due to floods, while 33 houses were damaged and eight houses were either marooned or completely inundated. (PTI)
 Around 7,143 people were affected due to floods, while 33 houses were damaged and eight houses were either marooned or completely inundated. (PTI)

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has pegged the total loss from the massive flood and unprecedented rains, which battered the temple town of Tirumala from November 17 to 19, at Rs 4 crore.

Tirumala hills were ravaged by heavy rains from Wednesday to Friday, leading to massive flooding of low-lying areas atop the hill town. Incessant rains led to landslides and boulders rolling down at several places on the twin ghat roads and two trekking paths.

 

“It was the heaviest rainfall in Tirumala and Tirupati in over 30 years. Dams and check dams in Seshachalam hills overflowed and flooded many parts of Tirupati. The estimated loss on account of damages to TTD properties, buildings and roads is to the tune of `four crore”, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subbareddy said in a statement on Saturday.

Agriculture crops were damaged to an extent of 4,895 hectares in Chittoor district. All the 66 mandals in the district have been affected with 106 villages either inundated or affected due to floods. Four people were washed away and 57 cattle/livestock were feared drowned in the floodwater.

 

Around 8,181 people were affected and 563 houses damaged, while four houses were completely inundated. The estimated value of damaged houses was pegged at Rs 37.14 lakh.

The State government has released Rs 2 crore to the district under TR-27. Nearly 106 relief camps have been and 8,181 people were evacuated.

In Nellore district, agriculture crops to an extent of 11,890.78 hectares were damaged. As many as 12 mandals were affected, while around 33 villages were either inundated or affected due to the flood. There has been no loss of human life but 58 cattle/livestock were feared drowned.

 

Around 7,143 people were affected due to floods, while 33 houses were damaged and eight houses were either marooned or completely inundated. The state government released Rs 1.50 crore under TR-27. A total of 32 relief camps were set up and 7,143 people were shifted to camps.

