Nation Current Affairs 21 Nov 2021 Panic grips Wyra sch ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Panic grips Wyra school as 28 students test Covid-19 positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Nov 21, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
About 225 students were tested on Sunday and the process will be continued on Monday too
The district administration alerted all the officials of schools and hostels on the virus and directed the headmasters and principals to conduct Covid-19 tests on the students. (Representational DC Image))
 The district administration alerted all the officials of schools and hostels on the virus and directed the headmasters and principals to conduct Covid-19 tests on the students. (Representational DC Image))

KHAMMAM: Panic gripped parents, teachers and students of Gurukul School in Wyra as 28 children tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The medical and health officials alerted school authorities to take immediate measures to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

There are 575 students in the school and about 13 students experienced inconvenience two days ago. The school principal called the medical and health department staff to examine the cases.

 

The officials conducted tests on them and about 28 students tested positive. Later, the medical staff visited the school and conducted tests to all students. About 225 students were tested on Sunday and the process will be continued on Monday too. It is expected that the cases may rise after tests are done on all students.

The parents of Covid-19 positive children were informed about it and the affected were placed in separate rooms. The worried parents rushed to the school and enquired about the health condition of their children. They are undergoing treatment for the virus. The district administration alerted all the officials of schools and hostels on the virus and directed the headmasters and principals to conduct Covid-19 tests on the students.

 

According to reports, parents of five children sought permission to take away their kids to functions and wedding ceremonies. Though the principal tried to convince them not to take them to such functions, the parents exerted pressure and took away the students. The children joined the school after attending functions. It is suspected that the students contracted the virus from a student who came after attending a function.

Covid-19 cases are being reported in various schools in many mandals of Khammam and Bhadradri districts including Mudigonda, Enkoor, Kallur, Dammapet, Aswaraopet, Karepalli and Kamepalli. District medical and health officer of Bhadradri B. Malathi said the people should follow Covid-19 guidelines without fail and the virus is still prevailing in the district.

 

...
Tags: covid-19 telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

AP rains: Jagan tells ministers, MLAs to join relief activities

Electricity meter. (DC Image)

Relief from true-up charges to electricity consumers in AP

Residents wade through a flood-affected area in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. (PTI)

AP rains derail travel plans of over 1.6 lakh passengers

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI)

Union Cabinet to take up withdrawal of three farm laws on Nov 24: Govt sources



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Women representation to increase in Rajasthan cabinet with induction of two new faces

Congress senior leader Sachin Pilot addresses the press conference ahead the expansion of Rajasthan cabinet ministry, at his residence in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 532 days

People Queue line for submitting their Applications for Covid-19 Exgratia at the COVID Command Control Room in Vijayawada. (DC Image/ Narayana Rao)

Repeal of farm laws and Article 370: J&K politicians hoping against hope

The passing of farmer laws by the Parliament, they asserted, was necessarily an administrative decision designed to modernise agricultural sector and these are being repealed for possible electoral gains by the ruling dispensation in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. (PTI Photo)

11 killed, 12 missing in Andhra Pradesh floods; life thrown out of gear

In Rajampeta constituency in Kadapa district, at least five people were killed in a flash flood in the Cheyyeru rivulet while 12 more were still missing. (PTI)

No positive evidence to show Aryan Khan conspired to commit drug-related offences: HC

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->