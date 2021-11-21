Panic grips Wyra school as 28 students test Covid-19 positive

The district administration alerted all the officials of schools and hostels on the virus and directed the headmasters and principals to conduct Covid-19 tests on the students. (Representational DC Image))

KHAMMAM: Panic gripped parents, teachers and students of Gurukul School in Wyra as 28 children tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The medical and health officials alerted school authorities to take immediate measures to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

There are 575 students in the school and about 13 students experienced inconvenience two days ago. The school principal called the medical and health department staff to examine the cases.

The officials conducted tests on them and about 28 students tested positive. Later, the medical staff visited the school and conducted tests to all students. About 225 students were tested on Sunday and the process will be continued on Monday too. It is expected that the cases may rise after tests are done on all students.

The parents of Covid-19 positive children were informed about it and the affected were placed in separate rooms. The worried parents rushed to the school and enquired about the health condition of their children. They are undergoing treatment for the virus. The district administration alerted all the officials of schools and hostels on the virus and directed the headmasters and principals to conduct Covid-19 tests on the students.

According to reports, parents of five children sought permission to take away their kids to functions and wedding ceremonies. Though the principal tried to convince them not to take them to such functions, the parents exerted pressure and took away the students. The children joined the school after attending functions. It is suspected that the students contracted the virus from a student who came after attending a function.

Covid-19 cases are being reported in various schools in many mandals of Khammam and Bhadradri districts including Mudigonda, Enkoor, Kallur, Dammapet, Aswaraopet, Karepalli and Kamepalli. District medical and health officer of Bhadradri B. Malathi said the people should follow Covid-19 guidelines without fail and the virus is still prevailing in the district.