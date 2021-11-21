Jagan makes aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Chief Minister Jagan took out an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Kadapa town on Saturday. (Photo: By arrangement))

ANANTAPUR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inspected flood-hit areas in Kadapa district on Saturday. He reviewed the flood situation with the NDRF teams and also Kadapa district administration at Kadapa airport.

Later, accompanied by minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, the Chief Minister took out an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Kadapa town, Rajampet division along with Pincha project and Cheyyeru project areas and also Renigunta, Tirupati town, Perur project and Swarnamukhi riverbed areas.

The Chief Minister directed the civic authorities of Tirupati to take restoration measures on war-footing. The officials said already 500 municipal staff were deputed to the temple town for relief measures. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the district administrations to hand over financial aid at the doorstep of flood victims instead of waiting for them to visit offices and also ordered a report on crop damage in the flood-hit areas in the state.