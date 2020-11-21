The Indian Premier League 2020

Latest: Telangana clocks 925 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

PTI
Published Nov 21, 2020, 11:03 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2020, 11:03 am IST
As many as 12,070 patients are under treatment and over 40,000 samples were tested on November 20
Medical staff register names of residents that came to undergo swab tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on November 20, 2020, as India's coronavirus caseload passed nine million. (AFP)
 Medical staff register names of residents that came to undergo swab tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on November 20, 2020, as India's coronavirus caseload passed nine million. (AFP)

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 925 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.62 lakh while three related fatalities pushed the toll to 1,426.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 161, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 91 and Rangareddy 75, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on November 20.

 

As many as 12,070 patients are under treatment and over 40,000 samples were tested on November 20.

Cumulatively, nearly 51 lakh samples have been tested so far.

The samples tested per million population was 1.36 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 94.86 per cent, while it was 93.6 per cent in the country.

