HSPA members register protest against Telangana government over fee regulations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Nov 21, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2020, 11:57 pm IST
Parents have made several demands in view of the upcoming GHMC elections
Members of the Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA), on Saturday gathered at the People's Plaza to demonstrate their agitation against non-implementation of GO46 by the government.
Hyderabad: Members of the Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA), on Saturday gathered at the People's Plaza to demonstrate their agitation against non-implementation of GO46 by the government.

The parents say that the government has been tight lipped since the introduction of the government order for fee collection, in spite of giving several representations to all education department officials.

 

Claiming that the present TRS government has failed its own promise during 2016 civic polls to bring fee regulation in private schools and stop the commercialization of education, parents have made several demands in view of the upcoming GHMC elections. They demand that an ordinance be issued stopping all school fee-hikes for present and next academic year immediately on
coming to power after elections. They also demand that a clear deadline be given for enactment of a new law for School Fee Regulation. Furthermore, that education be made a top priority for the government, with bigger investments towards improvement of Government schools.

 

The parents body has also demanded that fee increment should only be done after 3 years, and that the monthly fee collection option should be made to continue in the future as well. Registering their protest, they further demand that a strong action must be taken against 11 schools already found & declared guilty (in violation to GO 46) to set example for all private schools violating Telangana Government education rules. They demand that no child should be deprived of online classes irrespective of fees paid or not.

They have also demanded framing of Telangana Fee Regulatory Guidelines and Tirupathi Rao Committee Report to be made public as soon as possible.

 

Tags: hyderabad schools parents association, ghmc election, fee regulation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


