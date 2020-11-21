The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 21 Nov 2020 GHMC polls: Sailing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC polls: Sailing easier for AIMIM, BJP, TRS in 50 Old City seats

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Nov 21, 2020, 11:33 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2020, 11:33 pm IST
Parties that are expected to face problems in finding polling agents are the likes of Congress, Majlis Bachao Tahreek and independents
People take selfies with MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in Old City. (DC File)
 People take selfies with MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in Old City. (DC File)

HYDERABAD: It will mainly be a three-cornered contest in around 50 municipal wards of the Old City in Hyderabad. Political parties, other than AIMIM, BJP, and TRS, are expected to find the going a little tough in some wards in finding polling agents.

Individuals, who volunteer as polling agents, are typically those well clued with the neighbourhood. Or, they are deputed by parties as polling agents to act as eyes and ears of their respective parties, keeping a close watch at each polling booth and assisting the polling officer in keeping a check on impersonation among voters. They are the ones present at the start of the day and stay on until the ballot boxes are safely taken away to the strong rooms for counting of votes later.

 

With much of the Old City being its pocket borough for decades, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is well placed with party workers ready to be deployed as its polling agents. So is the case with Bharatiya Janata Party, which has always coveted a win from Old City, not just in municipal polls but Assembly and Parliament elections as well. Though its leaders have off and on won assembly elections from constituencies in Old City, such as Goshamahal in the last elections, or Karwan in the past, this time around, BJP, which has adopted a resurgent attitude after winning the Dubbak Assembly by-poll, is also well placed with respect to finding polling agents.

 

TRS, which in the past shared friendly ties with AIMIM, will be contesting from all the 150 GHMC wards this time around. Finding polling agents will not pose many problems for it. But in some wards, there are concerns over how effective its agents will be.

Parties that are expected to face problems in finding polling agents are the likes of Congress, Majlis Bachao Tahreek and independents, who do not have much wherewithal in the area. In some cases, when a person accepts to be a polling agent for a party, he or she may alienate others in the community and find himself or herself isolated for some time to come.

 

“It is only the AIMIM and the BJP, which will easily find polling agents in the Old City. For everyone else, including TRS, youth, who usually accept these responsibilities, are very wary of being seen as outcasts by others in their neighbourhoods,” a leader of a political party said.

...
Tags: old city votes, three party contest, old city seats, ghmc elections, aimim, bjp, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Many doctors have written to the government asking it to stop these elections.

Indian Medical Association Telangana elections today, many term it undemocratic

Devi Priya bagged the Sahitya Akademi Award 2017, for his book Gaali Rangu

Sahitya Academy award winner Shaik Khaja Hussain, popular as Devi Priya, passes away

For those who seek grace marks, JNTUH said that a separate Form-5 earmarked for this category will have to be filled.

JNTUH sets rules for grace marks, credit exemption

Pandits offer Pushkar Harathi at the Sankalbagh ghat on Tungabhadra river on Saturday as part of the Pushkaralu.

Defying Andhra Pradesh government orders, pilgrims take dip in Tungabhadra river



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Malabar 2020: Navy's aircraft carrier Vikramaditya to participate in naval exercise

USS Nimitz (CVN 68)as it leads a formation of ships from the Indian navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and the US Navy in the Bay of Bengal as part of Exercise Malabar 2017. (AFP)

Veteran journalist Patricia Mukhim quits Editors Guild of India

Veteran journalist Patricia Mukhim. (Facebook pic)

Manipur CM Biren Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

PM Modi dials US President-elect Joe Biden, vows to strengthen bilateral ties

PM Narendra Modi with then Vice President Joe Biden

BJP targets Congress, Gupkar Alliance over their stance on Article 370

The Gupkar Alliance
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham