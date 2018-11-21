search on deccanchronicle.com
Woman journalist abused while covering powerboat racing event in Andhra

ANI
Published Nov 21, 2018, 9:01 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 9:01 am IST
Reporter was LIVE when she was shunted out by security personnel. When reporter asked him to be quiet, he abused her, used filthy language.
Later, the reporter filed a complaint at the Bhavanipuram police station on Tuesday. (Representational Image)
Vijayawada: On the concluding day of F1H2O powerboat racing event in Vijayawada on November 18, a woman reporter of a vernacular news channel was allegedly abused by a man while covering the event.

The reporter was reporting LIVE when she was allegedly shunted out by the security personnel present there. When she questioned them over the sudden wrap-up, a person, said to be one of the members of the event's organiser team, made sarcastic comments against her, which led to a heated argument between the two.

 

When the reporter asked him to be quiet, he abused her and used filthy language.

Later, the reporter filed a complaint at the Bhavanipuram police station on Tuesday.

Bhavanipuram circle inspector Mohan Reddy told news agency ANI that they received the complaint and filed a case under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

